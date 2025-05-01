NI nurse Libby Elliott climbed to Everest Base Camp for PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland

​A Northern Ireland nurse has taken mental health awareness and support to new heights by completing the incredible challenge of reaching Everest Base Camp, along with a group of 16 keen climbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libby Elliott, from the South Eastern Trust’s Lisburn Community Mental Health Team, is passionate about promoting mental health and suicide prevention, and she combined her personal goal with a powerful fundraising mission, braving high altitudes, tough terrain and freezing temperatures to help support those in crisis.

The climb was arranged by local social media influencer, Caroline McKenna who is known as ‘acountydownunder’,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby said: “Last summer I was selected to undertake the challenge of Everest Base Camp in order to raise money for PIPS Charity, a cause very close to my heart.

"Working as a community mental health nurse you see so many people who are suffering from ill mental health and I wanted to do something to challenge myself and help support those affected by suicide.

“There is such a demand for services and PIPS Suicide Prevention help provide counselling and befriending support to individuals who are experiencing suicidal thoughts and mental un-wellness, a much needed service.

“Completing Everest Base Camp was definitely one of the most physically and mentally challenging things I have completed in my entire life but keeping in mind the ‘why’ behind the challenge it helped me with each and every step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby helped raise an outstanding £26,574 for PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, which will go directly towards helping PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland deliver life-saving services, offering immediate support to individuals in emotional distress or crisis, as well as providing vital education and training across communities in Northern Ireland.

Her colleagues in the Lisburn Community Mental Health Team have praised her for her determination, selflessness and courage, describing her achievement as a powerful symbol of hope.

Libby hopes her Everest journey inspires others to open up about mental health and to support the life-changing work of local charities like PIPS.