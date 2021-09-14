Northern Ireland's universities and further education colleges have been hosting a ‘Jabbathon’ vaccine initiative this week.

Run by the Health Trust, there are 60 walk-in clinics across the province now offering students a first dose of the Covid vaccine.

72% of people in the 18-29 age group in NI have now had at least one Covid vaccine dose. By offering the chance to access a Covid vaccine on campus, the hope is that the overall take-up rate for first doses will rise to 90% of adults.

Since the rollout of the Covid vaccine on December 8, 2020, there have been nearly 2.5 million doses delivered, with 88% of adults in Northern Ireland having received their first dose and 82% being double jabbed.

There will be further initiatives in the coming weeks, with vaccine walk-in clinics planned at the Balmoral Show.

Ulster University

Coleraine campus, sports hall: 16 September, 10.00 am to 3.30 pm

Jordanstown campus, sports hall two: 15 and 16 September, 10.00 am to 3.30 pm

Magee campus, MG building, sports hall: 14 September, 9.30 am to 1.30 pm

Queen’s University Belfast

Quad Lawn,14 to 17 September: 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Northern Regional College

Ballymena campus clinic in Seven Towers centre: 14 and 15 September, 9.00 am to 5.00 pm

Ballymoney campus: Tuesday 14 September, 10.00 am to 2.30 pm

Coleraine campus: Tuesday 14 September, 10.00 am to 2.30 pm

Magherafelt campus: Tuesday 14 September, 10.00 am to 2.30 pm

Newtownabbey campus: Tuesday 14 September, 10.00 am to 2.30 pm

North West Regional College

Strand Road sports hall: 15 September, 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm and 16 September, 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

South West Regional College

Omagh campus: 14 September, 9.30 am to 1.30 pm and 16 September 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Enniskillen campus: 15 September, 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Dungannon campus, main hall: 15 September, 11.00 am to 5.00 pm

Southern Regional College

Newry campus, west exams hall: 14 September, 10.00 am to 3.00 pm

Greenbank campus marquee: 14 September, 11.00 am to 3.00 pm

Armagh campus, central hall: 16 September, 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Banbridge campus, central hall: 17 September, 10.00 am to 1.00 pm

Where can 16 -17 year olds receive a Covid vaccine?

16-17 year olds can access their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at one of Northern Ireland's walk-in vaccination centres or at the Royal Victoria Hospital vaccination centre.

It's important to remember that a vaccination can only take place after you have reached your 16th birthday.

12-15 year olds will soon be able to receive the Covid vaccine

On Tuesday, September 14, it was confirmed by the Health Minister Robin Swann that people aged 12-15 in Northern Ireland will soon be offered their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I have carefully considered the advice provided by the four UK Chief Medical Officers and have accepted their recommendation to expand the vaccination programme to all those aged 12-15. This move will help protect young people from catching COVID-19 and is expected to prevent disruption in schools by reducing transmission.”

The rollout for this age group is expected to be carried out within a school setting, with parental consent sought prior.