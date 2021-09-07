Covid-19 vaccine jabs now available at Balmoral Show 2021

Image by JeroenBennink

The show will run from September 22 to 25 – a Wednesday through to Saturday.

Now Stormont’s health and agriculture ministers have jointly issued a statement saying there will be “walk-in vaccination clinics” at the show (though they gave few other details, such as whether ID is required).

Health minister Robin Swann said: “Vaccination is essential to getting through this pandemic.

“Initiatives to further increase take-up are continuing and these include these specific initiatives tailored for the farming and wider rural community.

“I would urge anyone who has not already come forward for their jab to do so without delay.

“Vaccination protects us and the people who are close to us.

“Every additional vaccine helps our health service as it faces into an extremely challenging winter period.”

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots said: “I very much welcome the walk-in clinics planned for the Balmoral Show. This is one of the biggest events in the Northern Ireland calendar and those attending will have ready access to vaccination.

“The last 18 months have been exceptionally difficult for our farmers and the rural community in general. Vaccination is a crucial part of our route map to better times.”

In addition, vaccination is being offered to the farming community through the government’s Farm Families Health Checks Programme.

The programme consists of a mobile unit that visits livestock markets and community events, offering on-the-spot physical and mental health checks covering such areas as blood pressure, BMI, cholesterol, diabetes, and now Covid-19 jabs.

