Julieanne Crothers has navigated motherhood with sight loss and shares a love of pets and crafts with her grown up daughter

​A Belfast mum who experienced sudden sight loss in November 2020 due to a stroke, after a reckless driver collided with her vehicle, has spoken about how the roles reversed for her and her daughter.

Julieanne Crothers, a single parent to her then 15-year-old daughter, who has autism and a severe social anxiety disorder, described this incredibly difficult time.

“The roles were reversed for a while as my daughter helped out during my recovery and we very much went on this sight loss and healing journey together, learning and adapting as we went,” said Julieanne.

“I got counselling and other support through RNIB to help me cope with this new reality and it helped me through a very difficult period. However, sight loss doesn’t just affect the person it’s happened to, it affects the whole family. The possibility that a parent could have sight loss just doesn’t seem to be a consideration in a lot of instances, like in education or health services. Or if it is noted, and consideration made, this isn’t consistent.”

Julieanne added: “I’ve felt like a failure at times, like when I was trying to support my daughter with revision and things around her GCSEs, A levels and then getting into university. I can just about read really large print now with aids and the information isn’t always big enough, or shared in a way I can easily enlarge it or use a screen reader to read it digitally. Just finding what we need or want in the shops can be difficult and time consuming and we try to do most things online.

“Or I wasn’t always able to attend parent’s evenings as I can’t drive anymore, and those extra financial pressures that come with being a single parent, having to go to multiple ongoing medical appointments, and currently being unemployed, mean just jumping in a taxi isn't always an option.”

Julieanne is sharing her experience as leading sight loss charity, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), reveals urgent need for change in attitudes towards mothers with sight loss

In celebration of Mother's Day, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has released new research that sheds light on the unique experiences of mothers with sight loss.

This research, conducted with mothers in Northern Ireland, and across the UK, explores the challenges and misconceptions faced by blind and partially sighted mothers, and calls for urgent action to make information accessible and dispel myths surrounding their capabilities.

These biases can lead to unnecessary interventions and inadequate support, affecting blind or partially sighted mums’ confidence and access to resources. Two fifths of blind and partially sighted women (41 per cent) feel these negative attitudes have even influenced their decision not to have children.

Crucial information from healthcare providers and schools is frequently not provided in accessible formats such as braille, large print, or audio. This inaccessibility hinders mothers with sight loss from fully engaging with important health and educational information.

Despite these challenges, mothers with sight loss demonstrate remarkable resilience and adaptability. They find innovative solutions and support networks to navigate motherhood, using technology and peer support to manage daily tasks and stay informed.

Julieanne added: “It has been difficult, especially during those teenage years, which anyone with a teenager can imagine, but we have navigated it all as best we can. My daughter did really well in her exams, and we still have the same hobbies and loves in our lives, particularly our mutual love for animals, and attempts at crafting! They help bring us together as simply mum and daughter. My daughter has to keep me right in some things we’re doing with not being able to see things as well, but we’ve managed to have a good go at flower-making and bookpage art, most recently.”

She added: “This Mother’s Day I hope...that more people who experience sight loss when their kids are still young, or are about to start a family as a blind or partially sighted mum, or dad, that they know they’re not alone.

“There is support out there, including the Facebook group ‘VI Parents and Carers’, and you will have your own unique ways of working as a family, and that you are enough for your child. We, and they, adapt to what works for you and them, and what you think might be impossible one day, you’ve found a solution to the next.”

RNIB urges healthcare providers and educators to take immediate steps to make information accessible to mothers with sight loss. By providing information in accessible formats, and challenging misconceptions, we can create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all mothers.

Anna Tylor, chair of RNIB said: "Motherhood is a journey filled with unique challenges and joys. For mothers with sight loss, these challenges are compounded by misconceptions and a lack of accessible information. This Mother's Day, we call on everyone to recognise the strength and resilience of these mothers and to take action to support them by making information accessible and dispelling harmful myths. Together, we can ensure that all mothers have the support and resources they need to thrive.”