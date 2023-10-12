Rosie’s Trust, dedicated to helping cancer patients, terminally ill and older patients with a disability stay together with their pets, has announced that Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay as an ambassador

Northern Ireland charity Rosie’s Trust, dedicated to helping cancer patients, terminally ill and older patients with a disability stay together with their pets, has announced that Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay has been appointed as an ambassador.

The unique charity, founded in 2015 by former nurse Bronagh O’Neill, offers peace of mind and practical help for people and love, care and safety for pets. The team of over 200 highly-trained volunteers at Rosie’s Trust offer daily walks, play, feeding, grooming, vet visits and the administration of medication. They also care for the pets of beneficiaries in their own homes and help to rehome pets if their owners are no longer able to care for them.

Ibe said: “I am proud to have been asked to be the first ambassador for Rosie’s Trust. As an animal owner, and dog dad to Barney, I know the joy and unconditional love a pet can bring. When a person is going through cancer treatment or has a terminal illness and is unable to care for their cat or dog by themselves, it is vital that they get the help and support they need to ensure their companion pets can stay with them when they need them the most – and this is exactly what Rosie’s Trust is doing across Northern Ireland.

“The work the charity is doing is just incredible. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting beneficiaries of the charity as well as members of staff and volunteers who are some of the most caring and considerate people you could meet. I’m looking forward to working closely with Rosie’s Trust to shine a light on everything they are doing. They provide free support 365 days a year and rely on donations from the public to offer their services – I’d encourage people to visit www.rosiestrust.org to find out more about this vital charity and consider donating to this great cause.”