A grandmother from Northern Ireland who travelled from Dublin to Dubai to visit her pregnant daughter and help with her grandchildren has become critically ill.

A GoFundMe has now been started to help Grandmother Lesley Poots pay for medical fees in a top Dubai ICU.

The online appeal by Lisa Glass says: “Our beautiful mother, Lesley flew solo from Dublin to Dubai to visit one of her daughters to help with her grandchildren on the 10th September as her daughter is going through a challenging pregnancy.

"The whole house was striken with a sickness and mum was the last to catch it, starting to show symptoms on 15th September.

"She took a turn for the worst on the 20th September and was admitted to hospital for fluids.

"They let her out late that night. On our return from hospital we were all tired and went to sleep to let mum rest.

"On Saturday 21st September the unimaginable happened and we found mum unconscious and unresponsive in bed.”

The appeal adds that when an ambulance arrived they said Lesley was “critical” and she was taken to Parkview Mediclinic “as it’s one of the most reputable in Dubai”.

The message adds that on arriving, doctors confirmed that Lesley had “sepsis, blood poisoning and her organs were failing”.

"She was rushed to ICU and they worked on her for 2 hours stabilising her and keeping her alive until they decided on a treatment plan,” the message adds..

"Mum is on a ventilator, they have fitted a central line to her heart and she has started kidney dialysis,” adds the message.

"She has severe liver failure.”

Family are understood to be arriving from Northern Ireland today – as they were told “the next 12-24 hours are crucial for her”.

The GoFundMe appeal adds: “Mum has no private health insurance. We have been told the odds are against us.

"But when we are negotiating with life or death, if she has a chance to survive this we have to try everything we can.

"We have already paid £15,000 in the first 24 hours, for her just to be seen in A&E and admitted into ICU. The hospital bills are only starting and are mounting.

“We are embarrassed to ask for help, but right now I’d do anything to save her and spend more time with our mum.

"Right now we suspect medical bills to be £000,000s and if mum recovers we will have to fly her back to the UK.

"It takes the financial burden of family who will do what it takes to make sure we have funds in place for her to fight this.

“Please pray for our Mum ❤️ she is too young to go and we need her”.