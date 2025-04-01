Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find missing Vicky Houston last seen driving a blue Blue Peugeot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Vicky Houston.

In a post on Police Ards & North Down PSNI officers say that Vicky is 42-years-old and approximately 5ft 4ins tall.

She is of a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Vicky also has access to a Blue Peugeot 3008 registration number VRM ISZ3685 – which was last seen on Friday 28th March 2025 at around 16:14 hours on Donaghadee Road driving towards Groomsport.