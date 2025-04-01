Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find missing Vicky Houston last seen driving a blue Blue Peugeot
In a post on Police Ards & North Down PSNI officers say that Vicky is 42-years-old and approximately 5ft 4ins tall.
She is of a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Vicky also has access to a Blue Peugeot 3008 registration number VRM ISZ3685 – which was last seen on Friday 28th March 2025 at around 16:14 hours on Donaghadee Road driving towards Groomsport.
Officers ask that anybody who has any information which would help them locate Vicky or if anyone sees her vehicle to please make contact with police on 101 quoting reference CC2025032900586.
