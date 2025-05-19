Northern Ireland TikToker Jay Millar aka 'Jay the barber' discharged from hospital weeks after accident left him fighting for life in ICU

Jay the Barber

It has been revealed that Jay Millar who is known on social media as Jay the Barber has been discharged from hospital.

A post on Jays Baber Club says: ‘We have news! Jay has been discharged from hospital!

‘A few weeks ago this seemed unthinkable.

‘The day I put the post up requesting prayers, we honestly didn't know what the future looked like.

‘It was touch and go and if Jay pulled through, we had no idea whether he'd be the same person.

‘Fast forward to nearly a month after the accident and his progress has been remarkable.

‘Thank you all for your messages of support, for continuing to support the shop, for your donations to keep Jay's family supported and for all of your prayers which helped get him over the worst of this.’

The post adds: ‘Orla's faith never waned through all of this - mixed with Jay's strength and determination it really was the perfect storm to get out of hospital and back home.

‘It'll be a while before you see him pop up in the shop or back on the streets helping the people he loves helping, but you know it'll never be before too long!’

The news comes as a GoFundMe to raise money to support Jay’s family when he was ill hit more than £13,000.

The appeal, which said jay had woken from his coma ‘but has a long way to go’ also detailed that on ‘Sunday 20th April Jay Millar, known to thousands as "Jay the Barber" took unwell, suffering from a seizure which resulted in a fall, hitting his head and being admitted to ICU where he was put into a medically induced coma’.

‘Jay is well known to the community in Belfast and beyond for all of the work he has done.

‘With the homeless, in hospitals, with those in care, children's homes and hospices.

‘He is a man who has never stopped giving and has never asked for anything in return.

‘Now I ask for us to help out his family in their hour of need.

‘With two businesses and a family to support, Jay will have a severely reduced fine whilst he is in hospital and in recovery, meanwhile his family will still have personal and business bills to cover.

‘Whatever you can give will go a long way in supporting this family in their time of need.