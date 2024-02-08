Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northern Ireland Gladiators contestant has revealed her appearance on this Saturday’s show is down to her love for a challenge coupled up with her childhood dream of going head-to-head with the mighty gladiators.

Personal trainer Tuathlaith Murtagh from West Belfast, who competed in the new BBC One show in June, said taking part in the hit television programme was ‘a once-in-a-lifetime experience’.

Viewers will see her on Saturday at 5.50pm as she competes against the Gladiators to book herself a place in the quarter finals. Although she can’t reveal the outcome Tuathlaith says it will have you shouting at the TV.

Tuathlaith Murtagh from Northern Ireland is a contestant on this weekend's hit BBC show Gladiators. She is picture on set with host Barney Walsh and another contestant

The 30-year-old, who is football mad and plays for the Belfast Ravens said she was ‘absolutely buzzing’ to be a part of the iconic TV show and still is.

She explained: “I just can’t wait for it to be aired. It was filmed last June but I couldn’t tell anyone until this week.

"The whole thing was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A few of my family, best friends and teammates from Belfast Ravens came along to support me and it was quite a rollercoaster for all involved."

Tuathlaith Murtagh from Northern Ireland is a contestant on this week's hit BBC show Gladiators

Coming back from travelling, Tuathlaith was not the most active person and decided to follow her passion for sport and love for challenges.

Tuathlaith has done numerous fundraising for mental health charities including the three peak challenge, where she hiked the three biggest mountains in the UK - Ben Nevis (Scotland), Scafell Pike (England) and Snowdon (Wales) in 24hours for a Portstewart mental health charity, Hummingbird Project and cycling the 745km route from Mizen to Malin Head.

She continued: “Fitness wasn't a priority until a few years ago when I decided to change things for the better in her life. That led me to becoming a personal trainer, allowing me to help others.

“About four years ago I joined the Belfast Ravens and I am now their fitness coach. My sister encouraged me to put her name forward for Gladiators and I applied for a laugh, not expecting to make it onto the show.

Tula with the Belfast Ravens

"I can’t wait for people to see the episode this Saturday at 5.50pm, I will be watching it together with all my friends and family."