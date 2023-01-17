Orange Order: Hiking for Little Heroes group of Orangemen hold highest lodge meeting above sea level on charity trek of Mount Kilimanjaro
A group of intrepid Orangemen have held "the highest lodge meeting above sea level" - on Mount Kilimanjaro!
The 17 Orangemen were part of the Hiking for Little Heroes group which trekked to the summit of Kilimanjaro, raising more than £250,000 for charity in memory of nine-year-old Adam Watson from Banbridge who died of cancer last year.
The 24-strong team, each member with a connection to the Orange hall in Banbridge, walked more than 70km in arduous conditions over six days to conquer the summit of Africa’s highest mountain (19,341 ft) earlier this month.
Their exploits saw them overcome altitude sickness, exhaustion and exposure to the elements to achieve their goal.
Along the way, they managed to hold a lodge meeting at Barafu Camp (15,330 ft).
The word “Barafu” is the Swahili word for “ice”.
In a Facebook post, team member Stuart Magill told how the lodge meeting was made possible thanks to a special warrant issued by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.
"On the 3rd January the Hiking for Little Heroes group made history by holding a Orange Lodge meeting on Mt Kilimanjaro," wrote Stuart.
"A special warrant was issued by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland permitting 'No Surrender' LOL 20 to hold a lodge meeting at Barafu Camp, Mt Kilimanjaro in the United Republic of Tanzania.
"The lodge meeting was officially the highest lodge meeting held, above sea level, by the Orange Institution and the first lodge meeting held in Africa with a warrant under the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.”
The meeting was attended by:
Bro Stuart Magill LOL 20
Bro Stephen Magill LOL 20
Bro Simon Sneddon LOL 20
Bro Robbie Gaston LOL 26
Bro Davy Jameson LOL 99
Bro Wayne Jameson LOL 99
Bro Colin Adamson LOL 117
Bro Richard Adamson LOL 117
Bro Neill Wills LOL 123
Bro Thomas Thornton LOL 217
Bro Matthew McCrum LOL 217
Bro Kenny McCahon LOL 258
Bro Keith Hamilton LOL 302
Bro Paul Wright LOL 306
Bro Nigel Davenport LOL 328
Bro Brian Murdoch LOL 339
Bro David Stewart LOL 608
