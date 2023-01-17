The 17 Orangemen were part of the Hiking for Little Heroes group which trekked to the summit of Kilimanjaro, raising more than £250,000 for charity in memory of nine-year-old Adam Watson from Banbridge who died of cancer last year.

The 24-strong team, each member with a connection to the Orange hall in Banbridge, walked more than 70km in arduous conditions over six days to conquer the summit of Africa’s highest mountain (19,341 ft) earlier this month.

Their exploits saw them overcome altitude sickness, exhaustion and exposure to the elements to achieve their goal.

Along the way, they managed to hold a lodge meeting at Barafu Camp (15,330 ft).

The word “Barafu” is the Swahili word for “ice”.

In a Facebook post, team member Stuart Magill told how the lodge meeting was made possible thanks to a special warrant issued by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

"On the 3rd January the Hiking for Little Heroes group made history by holding a Orange Lodge meeting on Mt Kilimanjaro," wrote Stuart.

The Hiking for Little Heroes group holding an Orange lodge meeting at Barafu Camp on Mt Kilimanjaro.

"A special warrant was issued by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland permitting 'No Surrender' LOL 20 to hold a lodge meeting at Barafu Camp, Mt Kilimanjaro in the United Republic of Tanzania.

"The lodge meeting was officially the highest lodge meeting held, above sea level, by the Orange Institution and the first lodge meeting held in Africa with a warrant under the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.”

The meeting was attended by:

Bro Stuart Magill LOL 20

The certificate marking the occasion of the Orange lodge meeting on Mt Kilimanjaro on January 3

Bro Stephen Magill LOL 20

Bro Simon Sneddon LOL 20

Bro Robbie Gaston LOL 26

Bro Davy Jameson LOL 99

The warrant issued by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland allowing the lodge meeting to be held on Mount Kilimanjaro

Bro Wayne Jameson LOL 99

Bro Colin Adamson LOL 117

Bro Richard Adamson LOL 117

Bro Neill Wills LOL 123

Bro Thomas Thornton LOL 217

Bro Matthew McCrum LOL 217

The Hiking for Little Heroes group have raised than £250,000 for charity in memory of nine-year-old Adam Watson from Banbridge who died of cancer last year

Bro Kenny McCahon LOL 258

Bro Keith Hamilton LOL 302

Bro Paul Wright LOL 306

Bro Nigel Davenport LOL 328

Bro Brian Murdoch LOL 339

Bro David Stewart LOL 608

