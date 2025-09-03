Over a quarter of Trust’s annual capital allocation spent on new IT system

Staff at Daisy Hill Hospital celebrated on May 8, as encompass, their new digital healthcare record system, went live. Photo: Southern HSC Trust

The Southern Trust has revealed that getting the statutory body up and running with ‘encompass’, its new IT care record, involved a £10m investment into the new system earlier in the year.

And while that investment was significant – just over a quarter (27.4 per cent) of the Trust’s overall capital spend in 2024/25 – she explained that the move to the state-of-the-art new system had been a smooth one.

Presenting her year-end Report of Capital Investment at a recent board meeting of the Southern HSC Trust, Director of Planning, Performance and Informatics, Elaine Wilson commented: “This is a look back at the 2024/25 capital spend, when we spent £36.5m of capital allocation from the Department.

“The vast majority of the money comes down to us for specific schemes, either major capital schemes, or ring-fenced capital funding.

Southern HSC Trust director of Planning, Performance & Informatics, Elaine Wilson. Credit: Southern HSC Trust

“Those ‘invest to save’ ones are also allocated by the Department in relation to ring-fenced projects.

“So, of the £36.5m, at least £6m of it is for our general capital, which is our smaller schemes, which require us to invest in our medical equipment, our digital services, the transport fleet that we have, and our general estates work, so a relatively small pot of money for doing those things.

“We had a large number of schemes actually taken forward in-year. The progress against those was significant.

“A significant amount of our spend, obviously this year, was in relation to encompass. About £10m of that £36.5m was for getting ourselves ready for encompass. And that was a really successful programme.

“We will have significant pressures as we move forward, in relation to replacing all of these digital devices that we bought for encompass, and that will continue to cause pressures as we move forward.

“And we know that the general capital allocation to the Trust, as we move forward, is going to be challenging alongside that revenue allocation.