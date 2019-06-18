P.S.N.I. apologise to man who risked own life trying to save Unagh Gallogly

The P.S.N.I. has apologised to a member of the public who risked his own life trying to rescue Northern Ireland mother-of-three, Unagh Gallogly, after the car she was in was submerged underwater in a lake.

Armagh man, Alistair McCammon, 45, was on a boat returning from nearby Lusty Beg with his family on Saturday evening when he spotted the car 55 year-old Mrs. Gallogly was in had gone into the water.

Mr. McCammon attempted to free Mrs. Gallogly from the submerged in water car and eventually pulled her from the vehicle and managed to get her to shore.

Mrs. Gallogly was treated immediately by paramedics and rushed to South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Three P.S.N.I. officers also assisted in the rescue operation and had to be treated for shock after they too entered the water.

Sadly, Mrs. Gallogly passed away in hospital on Monday morning.

The initial account of the rescue issued by the P.S.N.I. on Sunday did include the actions of Mr. McCammon.

P.S.N.I. Superintendent Clive Beatty acknowledged the omission but insisted that it was an honest mistake.

"We issued in good faith details of the incident as we were aware of them on Sunday morning.

"It has since become clear, however, that a member of the public entered the water and assisted police in the search and rescue of the woman."

Superintendent Beatty went on praise Mr. McCammon for "heroically" risking his own life to free Mrs. Gallogly from the vehicle.

"We accept that this was not adequately represented in the initial press release and can only apologise to the member of the public who also acted heroically in the moment and also allowed police to use his boat to perform CPR on the woman after she was pulled from the car."

Mrs. Gallogly was from Drumquin in Co. Tyrone and had been a nurse at the Tyrone and Fermanagh hospital in Omagh for the last 30 years.

Mrs. Gallogly is survived by her husband Michael and three children Aidan, Mark and Eimear.

Funeral details

Mrs. Gallogly's funeral will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Langfield, Drumquin on Wednesday at 11am.

SDLP Fermanagh Councillor John Coyle extended his sympathy to Mrs. Gallogly's family.

“This is a terrible tragedy and local people are shocked and devastated.

“There was a huge operation here on Saturday after it became apparent that a car had entered the water.

"Local people and the emergency services rallied to save the woman trapped in the car with no concern for their own safety.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the woman’s family and friends at this awful time.

