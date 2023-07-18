The youngster from Bessbrook in south Armagh is battling leukaemia and urgently needs a bone marrow transplant.

A good news post was uploaded by his mother Louise Brown in recent days.

She said: “Hi everyone. You will all know about our beautiful son Bobby and his journey so far.

"We have been told that they have a donor for Bobby and he is being admitted to hospital tomorrow to start the process.

"He has to have aggressive chemo and radiation therapy for 8 days before he has the transplant.

"As Bobby needs a match urgently they have told us that they have had to pick a donor which isn't a full match.

"This will mean a lot of side effects alongside those from the chemo and radiation therapy.

"We are asking that you all pray for Bobby that he will have minimal side effects and the strength to come through this.

"He has a hard journey ahead of him and he needs your prayers

"Thank you for your love and support”

Bobby Browne.jpg

SDLP Newry & Armagh MLA Justin McNulty has told of his relief that a bone marrow donor has been found for local boy Bobby Browne.

Mr McNulty said: "The Browne family have been in all of our hearts and minds as they’ve searched for a bone marrow match for their young son Bobby, and there will be such a huge sense of relief and hope on finding a match to enable lifesaving treatment for Bobby.

“Bobby’s resilience, along with the determination of his parents Louise and Danny, has been a source of inspiration to so many people locally, something that has been evidenced not just by the outpouring of sympathy for the family, but also by the huge numbers of people who stepped up to be tested in search of a match for Bobby.

“Bobby’s story highlights the importance of being on the bone marrow donor register, and I would encourage everyone who has not yet joined to do so – you could save someone’s life.

Bobby Browne appeal

“The goodwill and good wishes of everyone will follow Bobby as he now embarks upon the next stage of his treatment.

"My prayers are with the Browne family, particularly Bobby, so that he comes through his treatment and transplant with flying colours.”

And messages of support for the youngster and his parents have flooded social media.

Some of the messages said: ‘Good luck Bobby xxxxx you’re a great wee lad and your mum and dad at your side . Rest assured of our prayers Louise and Danny, sending you all our best wishes and positive energy x’

‘So glad to hear you got a donor. I pray that all goes well and the side effects are minimal. I will pray for you and Danny also, it is tough on both of you too. God bless’

‘Bobby and his family are always in our thoughts and prayers - stay strong wee man - will continue to pray all will go well’

An appeal has been ongoing to help find Bobby a donor.

The appeal explains how the youngster is ‘an amazing, funny, caring, gentle, beautiful eight-year-old boy’.

‘Bobby lives at home with his Mum and Dad, Louise and Danny, and his dogs Rosie and Ben whom he loves so much,’ it explains.

‘He has a caring nature, bringing so much love and joy to everyone’s lives - he loves to play tricks on his Mum and Dad.’

It adds that before becoming unwell Bobby loved the outdoors and playing football with his friends.

‘He loves playing Fortnite now and that is his main contact with the outside world,’ adds the explainer.

It adds that Bobby first became unwell in March 2022, when he developed a lump on his neck and was initially diagnosed with glandular fever.

But after 10 weeks of becoming increasingly unwell, Bobby was referred for further tests and he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) on 27 May 2022.

Since that day his and his parents' worlds have been turned upside down.

He quickly began chemotherapy – but following two rounds of treatment the doctors advised that it as not working.

Then Bobby was moved from his home in Northern Ireland to the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne for CAR-T (T cell therapy).