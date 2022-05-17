Registered nurse acquires Balmoral Healthcare

Registered nurse, Kieran McCormick, has purchased one of Northern Ireland’s leading healthcare recruitment agencies, Balmoral Healthcare.

A registered nurse has acquired Balmoral Healthcare, one of Northern Ireland’s leading healthcare recruitment agencies, and has ambitious plans for the continued growth of the company following a 30% increase in turnover over the last 12 months.

Kieran McCormick, who has been a registered nurse for 14 years, and has continued to work on the frontline throughout the pandemic. He originally joined the company as operations director in 2019 and is also the co-founder of the Northern Ireland Health & Social Care Awards.

Based in Belfast, Balmoral Healthcare is set to expand with a new north west branch opening soon and in addition to the current services of supplying registered nurses, paramedics, senior care assistants and healthcare assistants, the company will be supplying doctors, clerical staff and locum admin to its clients in the private and public sector.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registered nurse, Kieran McCormick with agency colleagues, Vikki Lemon, healthcare assistant and Katharine Walker, registered nurse

Earlier this year, Health Minister Robin Swann announced Kieran’s appointment as non-executive professional council member of the Northern Ireland Practice and Education Council (NIPEC) where he works with NIPEC staff and the Department of Health in supporting the ongoing development of standards, best practice and guidance, education and professional development for nurses and midwives in Northern Ireland.

Kieran McCormick, managing director of Balmoral Healthcare, said: “I am delighted to have purchased the company that I have spent the last three years helping to grow. As a registered nurse, I fully understand both the needs of our clients and our staff, which is a unique benefit to the business. We fill thousands of vacancies each year and our fantastic teams of registered nurses, paramedics, senior care assistants and healthcare assistants have played an important role throughout the course of the pandemic.