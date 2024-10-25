Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Less than 60% of TDs voted for euthanasia in the Dail this week - and the committee which produced a report in favour of change also produced a minor report opposing the move, Presbyterians have noted.

TDs voted this week 76-53 in favour of a Dail committee report on assisted dying, which calls on the Irish government to legalise assisted dying in certain restricted circumstances.

The vote is not binding, as the changes would need to be passed though the legislative process.

However the Presbyterian Church in Ireland claimed the vote was "far from conclusive".

The irish parliament voted this week in favour of euthanasia in a non-binding vote. Pictured is a drug being injected into a patient's drip feed. Photo: Voisin / Phanie / Rex Features.

Rev Daniel Kane, Convener of the Council for Public Affairs, and Rev William Hayes, convener of the panel on social, political and economic matters in the republic said: "For people of faith, and indeed no faith at all, human life, its preservation, its dignity, and its protection, are moral and precious values, which society casts off at its peril.

“The fact that two reports, a majority report and a minority report, were published by the [Dail] Joint Committee [on Assisted Dying] in March was a clear demonstration of the deep divisions that exist over this fundamental and sensitive issue.

"With less than 60 per cent of TDs backing the report on Wednesday, there is a sizeable body of opinion in the Dáil, that opposes the introduction of assisted suicide and euthanasia, whose views need to be listened to."

With a general election in the air in the republic, they called on all would-be TDs to openly state their position.

But Boyd Sleator, Northern Ireland Coordinator for Humanists UK, countered that the vote was clearly conclusive.

"Seventy-six for and 53 against shows a clear majority and this was a vote on an in-depth report which gathered expert advice and experience from across the world.

Opinion polls have shown a clear majority support assisted dying legislation in Ireland. As is the case in Northern Ireland too. TDs are right to follow the public and vote for change.

