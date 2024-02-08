Robin Swann: My focus is on health minister's job 100%, despite bid for Westminster seat at general election

Mr Swann acknowledged that his reappointment as a Stormont minister came as a “surprise”, given the UUP did not initially believe it would be able to pick the health portfolio, but he made clear he had no hesitation in taking on the role when it was offered by party leader Doug Beattie.

In an interview with the PA news agency, the North Antrim MLA acknowledged that his party will need to undertake a succession planning process to prepare for the potential of him winning the South Antrim parliamentary seat in the general election.

Mr Beattie selected Mr Swann as minister of health on Saturday when power-sharing returned to Northern Ireland.

That move came days after the UUP announced Mr Swann would be switching constituencies to run as a candidate in South Antrim in the general election, expected later this year.

His reappointment as health minister has not been greeted with a universal welcome among his party colleagues.

East Belfast MLA Andy Allen posted on X, formerly Twitter, at the weekend that the party needed a minister with their “full focus on the task at hand, not one eye on Westminster”.

Mr Swann yesterday insisted he could remain focused on his ministry while campaigning for a parliamentary seat.

“Politicians run for elections, that's what we do,” he said.

“So it was never an understanding that whoever comes in as health minister will solve all the issues in a single term, on a single issue, in a single person – this is a wider role that needs done in actually transforming our health service as well.

“I also see benefit in having an MP from Northern Ireland who actually understands our health service, to actually make sure that when an issue in health comes to the floor in Westminster that a Northern Ireland perspective can be truly put in place as well.

“Look, I'm 100% committed to this role. Anybody who knows – I've carried it out before as well – the dedication that I put in, the commitment that I give to this role, that's what I'll give, and that's what I continue to give.

“This is my focus in regards to being Health Minister. It's what I do. I took this job on in regards to this because I thought it was important that we actually hit the ground running when we get up and running again.”

Mr Beattie has acknowledged he will have decisions to make in regard to Mr Swann's future, either in terms of replacing him as minister if he wins the Westminster seat, or potentially even withdrawing him as an election candidate.

Mr Swann characterised Mr Allen's social media post as an instance where a frustration had boiled over.

“In regards to internal conversations within parties, with party colleagues, Andy is a colleague of mine, he's a friend of mine, so I'll not go into having those conversations in public in regards to how frustration sometimes boil over,” he said.

Underscoring the unexpected nature of his appointment, he added: “I think it did come as a surprise. But my party has never dodged health when it has been an option that we could take. This is actually the third time we've taken it now as a pick, rather than have been left to the end.”