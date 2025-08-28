Shingles vaccination to be offered to those aged 18 and over so they can avoid painful rash with symptoms which last many years

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has announced plans to expand the roll out of the shingles vaccination programme from September 2025.

Currently the vaccine is available to those who are aged 65 and 70 on 1 September in addition to people aged 50 and over with severely weakened immune system.

From 1 September 2025, anyone who is aged 18 and over with severely weakened immune system (sometimes known as severely immunosuppressed) will be able to get two doses of the Shingrix vaccine.

The change comes on the back of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommending that the Shingrix vaccine should be extended to a wider cohort of people, after trials showed the vaccine was highly effective and safe for these groups.

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “Shingles can occur at any age, but the risk and severity of shingles and its complications increase with age and is higher in individuals who have a severely weakened immune system.

“Shingles cannot be caught from other people.

"Instead, it develops in people who have previously been infected with chickenpox at any point in their lifetime.

"Shingles is caused by the virus “reawakening” in your body – it is typically reactivated in older age, or by certain medicines, illness or stress”.

Rachel Spiers added that the ‘first signs of shingles may be pain or tingling in an area of skin followed by a rash’.

"The rash can be extremely painful and the pain can remain for many years after the rash has disappeared, however the vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of people developing shingles and experiencing nasty symptoms,” she added.

"It is therefore vital that anyone eligible, even if you think you may not be at risk, gets the vaccine.”

Two doses of vaccine are highly effective in reducing your risk of getting shingles, or if you do develop shingles, reducing the severity of your symptoms.

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

Your GP should contact you and invite you for vaccination if you are:

aged 18 or over on 1 September 2025 and have a severely weakened immune system (sometimes known as ‘severely immunosuppressed’);

aged 65 on 1 September;

aged 70 on 1 September.