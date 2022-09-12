Shock expressed after death of BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan

Kim Lenaghan

Heartbreaking tributes paid after death of Kim LenaghanThe broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings.

The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death of our friend".

The versatile presenter hosted a number of programmes on radio and television during her career with the BBC.

Ms Lenaghan lived in Belfast with her husband, Andrew Jones.

Mr Jones has asked that his privacy be respected at this difficult time.

Friends and colleagues at BBC Northern Ireland have paid tribute to Ms Lenaghan.

Mr Smyth said she was "a versatile and talented broadcaster who welcomed listeners into Saturdays and Sundays with her warm tones, sense of humour and impeccable music taste".

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to her husband Andrew, her family and many friends," he said.

Her fellow Radio Ulster presenter Linda McAuley said her death had come as a "dreadful shock".

"Kim was a very professional broadcaster, a very good friend and a wonderful cook," she said.

"Her music brought pleasure to thousands of people and her voice will be very much missed over the airwaves.

"My condolences to Andrew and the rest of her family."

Sunday Club presenter John Bennett said Ms Lenaghan "loved and believed in what she did - her listeners recognised this and loved her for it".

"She created a special bond," he continued.

"Sadly I won't get to taste that bowl of her special soup she promised me last week.

"My thoughts are with Andrew and her family."

'Much-valued companionship'

BBC Radio Ulster producer Richard Yarr said she had been an "inseparable friend".

"She took such pride in her work and the relationship that she had with her listeners," he said.

"They meant the world to her.

"I will miss Kim's laughter, her sense of fun and the joy she brought to my life and to that of so many people."

Emma Dunseith, head of content production at BBC Northern Ireland, also said Ms Lenaghan would be "deeply missed".

"Our thoughts at this time go to Kim's husband, her family, friends and colleagues," she said.

"This is a sad day for everyone at BBC Northern Ireland and, of course, for Kim's loyal listeners.

"Kim was a such an important part of the Radio Ulster family.