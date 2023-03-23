News you can trust since 1737
Singer Andrea Corr to speak at Sister Clare Crockett event next month

Singer Andrea Corr has agreed to speak at an event next month in memory of Sister Clare Crockett.

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT- 1 min read

The lead singer with the Corrs, Andrea will be joined by Creeslough parish priest, Fr John Joe Duffy among others during the week-long retreat (April 17 to 23) at St Columba’s Church, Long Tower.

Sister Clare (33) was killed in April 2016 when the building she was teaching in collapsed in an earthquake in Ecuador.

Her grave at Derry city cemetery has become a place of pilgrimage for her followers.

Andrea Corr
Undated handout photo issued by the Home of the Mother order of Sister Clare Theresa Crockett who has been killed in the earthquake in Ecuador. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Two of the Corr sisters Caroline and Andrea
