Singer Andrea Corr has agreed to speak at an event next month in memory of Sister Clare Crockett.
By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT- 1 min read
The lead singer with the Corrs, Andrea will be joined by Creeslough parish priest, Fr John Joe Duffy among others during the week-long retreat (April 17 to 23) at St Columba’s Church, Long Tower.
Sister Clare (33) was killed in April 2016 when the building she was teaching in collapsed in an earthquake in Ecuador.
Her grave at Derry city cemetery has become a place of pilgrimage for her followers.