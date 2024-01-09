Singer Sinead O’Connor ‘died of natural causes’
The Dublin-born singer was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home and pronounced dead at the scene on July 26 2023.
She was 56.
A statement from Southwark Coroner’s Court on Tuesday said: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes.
“The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”
A private funeral, attended by U2’s Bono, Bob Geldof and Irish President Michael D Higgins, was held in August.
A procession then passed O’Connor’s old home in Bray, Co Wicklow, where thousands of fans lined the streets.