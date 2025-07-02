​Specsavers has launched a campaign in Northern Ireland to encourage people to act fast when faced with sudden eye problems with the help of a catchy tune from comedian and musician, Paddy Raff.

The company, which has 23 locally owned and run stores in Northern Ireland, is encouraging people who notice a sudden change or problem with their eyes and vision, to phone their local Specsavers store in the first instance, rather than potentially putting additional pressure on their local GP or other NHS services.

This could include blurred or cloudy vision, loss of vision, floaters, flashing lights, red eyes or sensitivity to light, as well as eye irritation, inflammation, swollen or puffy eye lids or ingrowing eyelashes.

Many people in Northern Ireland face long delays in accessing NHS services. With over half of people in Belfast, South Eastern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts waiting more than 52 weeks for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment on March 31, 2025.

Specsavers can provide direct care for urgent eye issues, meaning people can avoid unnecessary visits to A&E or lengthy GP appointment queues.

To bring this important message to life, Specsavers has partnered with Paddy Raff, local comedian and musician, who performed a specially written song, encouraging people to act at the first sign of eye trouble.

Paddy’s performance, which has lines such as “Is it itchy? Is it dry? Someone poked you in the eye?”, will be released across social media and is supported by an advertising campaign encouraging people to phone their local optician first if these issues crop up.

The comedian said: “I hope this collaboration with Specsavers will encourage people across the country to prioritise their eye health. Although the song is fun and catchy, I hope it will remind people to take better care of their eyes at home, as well as seeking help as soon as they notice any signs of a minor eye condition, before small issues can become bigger problems and possibly affect people’s sight.”

Darryl Marshall, chair of Specsavers Northern Ireland and retail director at Specsavers Newtownabbey says: “By offering immediate eye health services, we can help reduce the burden on the NHS in Northern Ireland. Specsavers is here to provide fast and effective care, ensuring people receive the help they need, when they need it, and before their condition worsens.

“Specsavers offers expert support beyond your routine sight check and our optometrists are here to provide urgent appointments if needed. We hope people in Northern Ireland recognise the expertise and convenience offered by their local Specsavers store, located in the heart of their community.”