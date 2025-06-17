Sunglasses should be worn all year round, not just in sunny weather, to avoid eye damage, Specsavers has said

Thousands of people in Northern Ireland could be putting their vision at risk by only wearing sunglasses when the sun is shining – with only 22 per cent wearing their sunnies year-round.

Despite the fact that UV rays can penetrate cloud cover and reflect off surfaces like water, sand and snow, alarmingly, 62 per cent of adults only reach for their sunglasses when it’s sunny, with just 36 per cent wearing them when the skies are overcast.

Another misconception by sunglasses wearers in research commissioned by Specsavers revealed that a quarter (25 per cent) of those surveyed in Northern Ireland mistakenly believe that darker lenses offer better protection from UV rays. As a result, 39 per cent have purchased sunglasses unaware that UV defence has nothing to do with the tint of the lens.

Darryl Marshall, chair of Specsavers Northern Ireland and retail director at Specsavers Newtownabbey said: “Protecting your eyes from UV rays is essential to reduce the long-term risk of serious conditions such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and even skin cancer around the eyelids.

“Wearing UV-blocking sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats can significantly lower this risk. However, it’s important to note that individuals with existing cataracts or macular degeneration often require enhanced lighting to see clearly, so their need for light must be balanced carefully with UV protection. Consulting an eye care professional can help tailor the right approach for each individual.”

The research also uncovered even more myths and misunderstandings around eye health. A third (33 per cent) wrongly believe sunglasses block all types of light damage, while 24 per cent assume sunglasses never expire – both of which are false.

Furthermore, nine per cent of people admit they rarely wear sunglasses even when it is sunny. Among this group, 32 per cent say it’s simply not a habit they’ve picked up, and 26 per cent find them inconvenient due to wearing prescription glasses.

When it comes to choosing new shades, most surveyed in NI spend less than 30 minutes researching the right pair, with almost a quarter (24 per cent) admitting they don’t wear sunglasses often enough to justify putting much effort into the decision.

Of those, 47 per cent want a pair that suits their face shape, 67 per cent feel more confident when they like how they look in sunglasses, and 60 per cent say it’s essential their shades match their personal style.

Despite the confusion, many people are aware of the potential long-term damage UV rays can cause - with retinal damage (41 per cent), photokeratitis – ‘sunburn’ of the cornea and conjunctiva (27 per cent) and cataracts (41 per cent) rated most highly.

However, a third (33 per cent) don’t associate cataracts with UV exposure, believing the condition is purely age-related. In fact, 30 per cent say they’ve never seen any public health messaging linking the two.

According to the research, half of those surveyed half admit they don’t know much about cataracts, even though around the same amount are worried about developing the condition.