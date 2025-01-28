Storm Eowyn: 10,000 properties will have their power reconnected by 5pm today as Communities Minister announces £1 million funding for those affected by the storm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 10,000 properties will hopefully have their power reconnected by 5pm today (Tuesday), a spokesman for Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) has said.

Many homes and businesses were left without power due to Storm Éowyn on Friday – but the number still without power has now fallen to 50,000 after work to repair faults.

Specialist engineers have arrived from England to help restore power, but NIE has warned some customers that it could be February 3 before all properties are reconnected.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Water said about probably 600 properties were still without water.

Ronan McKeown from NIE told Good Morning Ulster it was becoming a "trickier picture" to reconnect properties which were still without power.

He added that NIE had "1,000 people on the ground" trying to restore power, 100 of whom were from "overseas" and that 250 generators had been delivered to vulnerable customers.

Asked about compensation payments for people left without power for a prolonged period, Mr McKeown said conversations would continue on Tuesday between NIE and Stormont ministers, the Economy Department and Utility Regulator.

Gary Curran from NI Water said most of the 600 properties without water were in the west of Northern Ireland.

He said his organisation hoped to get generators to a further 17 properties on Tuesday and that 360 vulnerable customers had water delivered to them.

The news comes as Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has pledged his full support for communities and individuals impacted by Storm Éowyn, by announcing £1million of funding to help those who are affected by the aftermath of the storm.

Speaking during a visit to a Community Assistance Centre in Carryduff, Minister Lyons acknowledged the challenges faced by those most affected and emphasised his commitment to providing support to those most in need.

The Minister said: “Storm Eowyn has caused devastation, and my primary concern is the safety and well-being of all those affected, particularly children, the elderly and people with vulnerabilities.

“Over the weekend I activated the Non-flooding Scheme of Emergency Financial Assistance (SEFA) to ensure immediate, on-the-ground support with Community Assistance Centres operating across every Council area.

“Today I am extending the scheme and have ring-fenced funding of up to £1m for outreach services, delivered in partnership with councils and the community and voluntary sector, to ensure the right supports are in place in the right way for those most in need.

"The widened scheme will provide funding for community assistance centres, emergency supplies of hot meals, transport to and from centres and other services, and washing facilities. The scheme will continue to cover additional costs for staff assisting with the clean-up operation."

The Minister also highlighted the networks of supports that are available. He said: “I have been working closely with Ministerial colleagues to ensure a joined-up approach to delivering supports.

“I have also ensured that all necessary action has been taken across my department. This includes supports for those who have found themselves homeless and for those needing assistance.