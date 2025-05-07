Renal resource QR code card

A new pocket-sized resource pack has been launched at the Ulster Hospital Renal Unit to provide vital support for renal patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The innovative, credit-card-sized single QR code gives patients and their families instant access to essential information by simply scanning the QR code with their mobile phone.

Developed in partnership with Renal Alliance NI, the resource has been specially designed to support patients throughout their renal journey, particularly at the point of diagnosis with kidney failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renal social worker, Alistair MacKenzie, explained the motivation behind the development.

Dr Niall Leonard (Consultant Nephrologist), Alistair MacKenzie (Renal Social Worker) & Amanda Byers (Renal Unit Manager)

“A lot of helpful resources already exist for patients covering emotional, practical and financial support, but they are spread across different websites and leaflets.

“The idea was to bring everything together in one accessible format, available through a single QR code.

The pack is still evolving but already includes resources specific to Northern Ireland, as well as relevant UK-based agencies. It is essentially a one-stop shop for renal patients."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairperson of Renal Alliance NI and a renal patient for over 30 years, William Johnston added: "I can fully recognise and appreciate the value this QR code resource will bring. It has the potential to guide renal patients and their families through the many challenges encountered during the renal and transplant journey. It is about making the right support easier to find, when it is needed most."

Consultant nephrologist, Dr Niall Leonard, welcomed the introduction of the resource, saying, "This is a simple but powerful tool that empowers patients with quick access to up-to-date information. It enhances communication, promotes self-management and reassures patients that they are not alone, support is only a scan away."