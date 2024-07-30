Shirelle Stewart, director of the National Autistic Society NI

The National Autistic Society NI has slammed a new study that claims severe autism in children can be 'dramatically improved and reversed' with behaviour therapy.

The research focused on a pair of twin girls from the US whose autism was serious enough to require 'very substantial support' at 20 months old.

It was claimed the girls' symptoms were drastically reduced — to an indistinguishable level in one of them — after a two-year programme of interventions.

The twins underwent behavioural analysis, speech therapy and a strict gluten-free diet and nutrition programme as part of the study to reduce inflammation.

The diet was casein-free, a protein found in milk; low-sugar; had no artificial colours or dyes; zero ultra-processed foods; primarily organic; and locally sourced.

The girls were also given daily supplements for omega-3 fatty acids, multivitamins, vitamin D, carnitine, and others.

The case study is published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.

It concluded: “The dramatic improvement and reversal of ASD diagnoses among these fraternal twins demonstrates the potential of a comprehensive treatment approach including both conventional therapies, e.g., ABA, (Applied Behaviour Analysis) and a wide variety of environmental and lifestyle modifications facilitated by a multi-disciplinary team of practitioners addressing the total load of stressors of modern living.

"The commitment and leadership of well-informed parents or guardians is an essential component of the effective personalization that appears necessary for the feasibility of such improvements. Future prospective studies are warranted to confirm these findings.”

However, Shirelle Stewart, director of the National Autistic Society NI described the study as “deeply insulting to the more than 700,000 autistic people in the UK.”

"This is a case study of a single set of twins using interventions that are themselves questionable,” she said.

“There are absolutely no conclusions at all that can be drawn from this and to suggest otherwise is just irresponsible.

“Autism cannot be “cured” or “reversed”. Imagine seeing headlines that a core part of your identity could be “reversed”.

"Language like this sets us back and just goes to show how far we still have to go to build a society that works for autistic people.”

Autism is a lifelong developmental disability which affects how people communicate and interact with the world. More than one in 100 people are on the autism spectrum.

The National Autistic Society said ABA is one of the most researched of all autism approaches, but there are significant limitations and gaps in the research, particularly about long-term effects.

It added: “People’s views about ABA are strongly polarised.

"Some point out that ABA has developed considerably, can help people develop vital life skills and help them stay safe.