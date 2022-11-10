Conor McCaughey

Conor McCaughey played for Trillick St Macartans GAA club..

In a post on social media, Trillick St Macartans paid tribute to the player who helped the club secure the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title.

"Our club is devastated following the sudden passing of one of our players, Conor McCaughey,” said the post. “Our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Conor’s family Dermot, Bernie, Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan, his wider family and his wide circle of friends.

"Conor has played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes. Last year Conor played a number of games on our reserve team. Conor also played a pivotal role in winning the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title alongside his brother Eoghan."

The club said that all club activities would be cancelled until further notice.

"As a club we will try our very best to support the McCaughey family and Conor's friends at this heartbreaking time.

Underneath their post hundreds of friends have posted about his unexpected death.

They said: “Rest in peace lil man deepest sympathy to his family and friends so sad”; “Just heartbreaking thinking of the whole family circle”; and “Deepest sympathy to Bernie, Dermot and family. So sorry for your terrible loss. . Conor was and will always be a lovely, kind, smiling boy. So heartbreaking just beyond words. Keeping you all in my prayers and thoughts”.

A death notice on Funeral Times said that Conor died suddenly on November 8.

He is described as the ‘beloved son of Dermot and Bernie’ and the ‘treasured brother of Michael (Sarah), Caitríona (Greg), Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan’.

It adds that Requiem Mass will be held for Conor at 11am in St. Macartan’s Church, Trillick followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice advises mourners that “for those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Conor will travel from the Bodoney Road, along the Effernan Road and Kilskeery Road to arrive at St Macartan’s Church at 10.50am”.

Alternatively the funeral Mass may be viewed via the Kilskeery Parish webcam.