Two Emergency Departments in NI ‘extremely busy today’- ‘please only come if you are an emergency’

Two emergency departments in NI have revealed they are under pressure today.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 7th June 2021, 5:18 pm

Those are the Children’s Hospital at the Royal Victoria in Belfast and the emergency department in the Western Trust ( Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Grangewood Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, South West Acute (Enniskillen)

Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, Waterside Hospital (Gransha)).

A post from the Western Trust said: “Warning sign Our #SWAHED is extremely busy this afternoon. There are currently 48 people waiting in ED with 11 waiting to be admitted.

“Please only come to ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency.”

It adds: ““PHONE FIRST before attending the Emergency Department or Urgent Care and Treatment Centre.

“The Phone First Service operates from 8:00am to 12 Midnight, seven days per week. Telephone 0300 020 6000”.

A post from the Belfast Trust said: “ED at the Children’s Hospital is extremely busy today.

A&E in a busy hospital

“Very ill patients will be seen first and there may be a wait for anyone not in urgent need.”

They add: “**Reminder** Children attending ED should be accompanied by one adult only”.