Two Emergency Departments in NI ‘extremely busy today’- ‘please only come if you are an emergency’

Those are the Children’s Hospital at the Royal Victoria in Belfast and the emergency department in the Western Trust ( Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Grangewood Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, South West Acute (Enniskillen)

Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, Waterside Hospital (Gransha)).

A post from the Western Trust said: “Warning sign Our #SWAHED is extremely busy this afternoon. There are currently 48 people waiting in ED with 11 waiting to be admitted.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please only come to ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency.”

It adds: ““PHONE FIRST before attending the Emergency Department or Urgent Care and Treatment Centre.

“The Phone First Service operates from 8:00am to 12 Midnight, seven days per week. Telephone 0300 020 6000”.

A post from the Belfast Trust said: “ED at the Children’s Hospital is extremely busy today.

A&E in a busy hospital

“Very ill patients will be seen first and there may be a wait for anyone not in urgent need.”