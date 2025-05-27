Official starters left to right Dawn Mackey and Avril Campbell pictured with Stephen Keane who ran the 10k on behalf of the Rock Choir and raised £2,000

Two inspirational NI friends who found singing a lifeline after cancer, recently launched Race for Life in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock Choir members Dawn Mackey and Avril Campbell were guests of honour at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, sounding the starter horn to send around 2,000 participants on the 3k and 5k courses at Stormont, Belfast.

It was a special moment for the women who are both in remission after breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn, from Craigavon, Armagh had recently retired after decades of service as a district nurse, when she attended a routine screening appointment. She had no symptoms but was called back for further tests and diagnosed with breast cancer on May 31 2024. She had surgery then five radiotherapy sessions before starting the drug tamoxifen which she will take for the next five years.

Smiles at Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Belfast

Dawn, 60, said: “Singing with the choir helped bring the joyous part of me back and screening helped save my life.

“Thank goodness for screening as without it I’d never have detected there was anything wrong. When I was diagnosed with cancer I went into nurse mode at first and tried to protect my loved ones. I stayed positive on the outside, but inside I was frightened. I had an amazing consultant, oncologist, breast nurse and radiotherapy team. My family supported me every step of the way while the choir gave me empathy- and most importantly laughter. I’m well now so it’s important to me to do everything I can to raise awareness about early detection and screening.”

Music has also had a positive impact on mum-of-three Avril Campbell, 56, of Banbridge who this September will mark nine years since completing treatment for breast cancer. She had surgery, 16 chemotherapy sessions and 23 radiotherapy sessions followed by tamoxifen, a drug which Cancer Research UK funded scientists helped prove the benefit of taking for some women after breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avril said: “Singing with the Rock Choir is definitely one of the happiest one and a half hours of my week. Our leader Clare is inspirational as are the choir members. I’m proud to be part of it.”

After their role as official starters, Dawn and Avril joined the 50-strong Rock Choir from Lisburn led by Clare Galway outside the historic Stormont Parliament building. The choir performed hits including Don’t stop me Now by Queen and Super Trouper by Abba to motivate Race for Life participants along the route.

More than £200,000 was raised at Race for Life Belfast- vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. Over the last 50 years, Cancer Research UK’s work has helped double breast cancer survival in the UK.

Earlier in the day, International United Ms United Kingdom beauty queen Anouska Black of Craigavon sounded the start horn for the 10k participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anouska, 35, said: “It was an honour to open this year’s Race for Life Belfast and I’ve loved cheering everyone on.

“Both my grandfathers sadly passed away with cancer and I know it’s a disease that touches so many families. Thankfully, there are many more effective treatments out there today, making it possible for people to get through cancer but that’s been made possible thanks to the generosity of people raising funds for life-saving research. That’s why I’m in awe of every single person who crossed the finish line.”

Every year around 10,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Northern Ireland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Belfast.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“It was a fantastic day at Race for Life Belfast, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference. ”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide, and played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.