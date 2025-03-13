Ulster Hospital's £4m Urgent Care unit set back months, despite ward closures in Bangor and Newtownards to make it happen

The Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, near East Belfast.

A £4m new unit at the Ulster Hospital near East Belfast has been set back by months.

That’s despite wards in hospitals in Bangor and Newtownards being axed around 18 months ago to make the Urgent Care Centre happen.

The Ulster’s new unit, linked to its Emergency Department, was supposed to be up and running by the end of January, but Health Minister Mike Nesbitt now says it will open its doors “by June” – and he wouldn’t guarantee that it won’t be delayed even further.

Answering questions on the issue in Stormont, he said: “I cannot look into the future.

The delayed £4m Urgent Care Centre is to connect to the Ulster Hospital's new Emergency Department.

"I am not aware of and have not been briefed about any potential hiccups or banana skins between now and the completion and commissioning of the Urgent Care Centre.

"It is a positive move; it will be open seven days a week for 12 hours a day, it is adjacent to the Emergency Department.”

However, the care centre has proved enormously controversial since it was first mooted, as Minor Injury Units (MIUs) in Bangor and Ards were shuttered for good to make way for it.

That was despite 19,000 people signing a petition calling for the MIUs to be saved, and the majority of politicians in both areas leading protests against the closures.

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne says the delays are frustrating, especially after promises made to his constituents when two wards were shut down to make way for the Urgent Care Centre.

One of them was North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne, who quizzed the Health Minister over the new unit’s delays this week.

He told the News Letter: "When the decision was made to close the two MIUs, local residents were told that opening a new Urgent Care Centre within the Ulster Hospital would be a part of this transition, ensuring there would be no reduction in access to important healthcare services.

"However, despite promises the centre would be operational by late January 2025, this important healthcare facility is yet to open. The delay is frustrating.”

Mr Dunne argued that the combination of two units closing down and the new centre missing its planned opening date must have had an impact on annual winter pressures in the Ulster Hospital and the wider South Eastern Health Trust area, which covers much of Co Down.

The Ulster Hospital in the Dundonald area of east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“That’s particularly in terms of access to Emergency Departments and GP appointments, both which have been a source of frustration and concern for so many,” he said.

"It is also disappointing that, despite assurances given to my constituents following the closure of the MIUs, the transition of services has been far from smooth.

"I will continue to engage with the Minister and his officials to ensure this new timescale is kept to, and local people have fair access to key frontline health services.”

The MIUs were shut down in September 2023, despite huge opposition to the move. In addition to the 19,000-strong petition, more than 80% of people who replied to a public consultation were against the idea, many of them pointing out difficulties travelling from Bangor or remote rural parts of the Ards area to the Ulster Hospital, or citing issues with waiting times there.