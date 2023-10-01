A pro-life parade was held in Portadown yesterday, with participants making their opposition known to the introduction of a new protest buffer zone at Craigavon Area Hospital.

The zones of 100-150m came into place last Friday at entrances to Daisy Hill, Causeway, Altnagelvin, Lagan Valley and Ulster hospitals as well as clinics at College Street and Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre in Belfast.

The Department of Health says the zones are intended to protect women and girls accessing abortion services and information - and staff helping them - from being impeded, recorded, influenced, harassed, alarmed or distressed.

Anyone guilty of breaching the law will be guilty of a criminal offence and liable to a fine of £500.

The “United March For The Unborn” took place from Portadown town centre to Craigavon Area Hospital. It was organised by Abolition Abortion NI.

Here are 11 images from yesterday’s event.

1 . United March For The Unborn Pro-life protestors at Saturday's event in Portadown

2 . United March For The Unborn Pro-life protestors and police officers at Saturday's "United March For The Unborn" parade

3 . United March For The Unborn Pro-life protestors hold placards at Saturday's event in Portadown