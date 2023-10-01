News you can trust since 1737
Pro-life protestors delivering their message at the United March For The Unborn event

United March For The Unborn: Pro-life parade in Portadown against Northern Ireland abortion buffer zones - 11 images

A pro-life parade was held in Portadown yesterday, with participants making their opposition known to the introduction of a new protest buffer zone at Craigavon Area Hospital.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 12:32 BST

The zones of 100-150m came into place last Friday at entrances to Daisy Hill, Causeway, Altnagelvin, Lagan Valley and Ulster hospitals as well as clinics at College Street and Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre in Belfast.

The Department of Health says the zones are intended to protect women and girls accessing abortion services and information - and staff helping them - from being impeded, recorded, influenced, harassed, alarmed or distressed.

Anyone guilty of breaching the law will be guilty of a criminal offence and liable to a fine of £500.

The “United March For The Unborn” took place from Portadown town centre to Craigavon Area Hospital. It was organised by Abolition Abortion NI.

Here are 11 images from yesterday’s event.

Pro-life protestors at Saturday's event in Portadown

1. United March For The Unborn

Pro-life protestors at Saturday's event in Portadown Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye:Press Eye

Pro-life protestors and police officers at Saturday's “United March For The Unborn” parade

2. United March For The Unborn

Pro-life protestors and police officers at Saturday's “United March For The Unborn” parade Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye:Press Eye

Pro-life protestors hold placards at Saturday's event in Portadown

3. United March For The Unborn

Pro-life protestors hold placards at Saturday's event in Portadown Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye:Press Eye

A pro-life protestor at the “United March For The Unborn” parade on Saturday

4. United March For The Unborn

A pro-life protestor at the “United March For The Unborn” parade on Saturday Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye:Press Eye

