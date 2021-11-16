Vaccine ‘initiatives’ to be implemented in Province

The health minister said he will announce very shortly a “series of initiatives” to extend the vaccination programme.

“These initiatives will include a further programme of walk-in and pop-up clinics – for booster doses, as well as vaccination opportunities for 12 to 17-year-olds, and for first and second doses generally,” he said.

“I would again urge people who have not yet come forward for their first dose to do so without further delay.

“Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect each other and support our health service during what will be an incredibly tough winter.”

The Department of Health indicated the booster doses will be rolled out on a phased basis, given the six- month minimum gap between second doses and booster doses.

The department said the number of booster/third doses delivered in Northern Ireland has passed the 200,000 mark.

Yesterday a further five deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland.

Another 1,457 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

Yesterday morning there were 412 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 37 in intensive care.