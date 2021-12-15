Willie Drennan apologises as he pulls out of New Years Eve gig over Vaccine Certification System

The composer and storyteller said he was forced to make the call over the Vaccine Certification System.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Drennan added: “Myself and the band were very much looking forward to this gig as we love this music venue.

“This is due to the Vaccine Certification System that has been imposed by our Stormont Assembly.

“This means that some of those who would liked to attend cannot do so as they are strongly opposed to this government mandate.”

Mr Drennan added: “I am also opposed to this mandate and it would have totally unfair to have discriminated against a section of our fellow citizens because of their beliefs.

“I had a long chat with Steven Ross, owner of the Atlantic Bar today.

“I have the greatest empathy and respect for Steven’s position as he has been coerced into an impossible situation by Stormont.

Willie Drennan

“Likewise Steven fully understands and is respectful of my position.

“Apologies once again to those who were looking forward to this event.

“I will look forward to performing at the magnificent Atlantic Bar once again when some sort of normality and common sense returns to Northern Ireland. ”

