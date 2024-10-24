Youth workers in EDs ‘helped 1,400 young people escape violence in one year’

Youth workers in hospital emergency departments helped more than 1,400 young people to escape violence and exploitation in one year, a report published today by the NI Executive's programme on paramilitarism and organised crime, has found

The report, published today by the NI Executive's programme on paramilitarism and organised crime, evaluates the Education Authority-led Connect Project.

It was undertaken by Dr Colm Walsh of Queen's University Belfast, and points to the potential for the approach to further reduce youth violence and demands on hard-pressed critical care services.

Youth workers based in two emergency departments (EDs) in Northern Ireland are described as engaging and supporting vulnerable young people aged from 15 to 25 years when they arrive in hospitals.

They are said to mentor them to find the right support, freeing up medical teams.

The report, which includes anonymous case studies and feedback from the people involved, highlights the complex needs of many young people which, if left unaddressed, can make them more vulnerable to violence and criminal exploitation.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the project shows that violence can be preventable.

"All children and young people in Northern Ireland have a right to safety and this project is an innovation in how we make sure this happens," she said.

"The justice system should not be the first point of support for young people - preventing harm and violence is always better than dealing with it a later stage.

"This project shows that violence is preventable not inevitable, and that child criminal exploitation can be successfully addressed."

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: "The Connect Project is the only hospital-based violence intervention project in Northern Ireland and highlights the value of co-locating youth workers with medical teams to support our most vulnerable children and young people.

"This not only reduces the number of hospital visits, it brings different perspectives to a very complex problem.

"This type of evidence-based, multi-disciplinary model is key to effective outcomes."

Dr Walsh said the impact of programmes such as these could be even wider than the ED.