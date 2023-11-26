A Co Armagh churchman is heading up a fundraising drive during advent which will benefit a hospital in Gaza.

The Church of Ireland Dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough, overseen by Lurgan-born archbishop Michael Jackson, says that 25,000 Euros (£21,700) has been raised so far for the Anglican Diocese of Jerusalem.

Among a number of other things, the Jerusalem diocese runs the Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

This was the hospital which was blown up on October 17, with UK, US, and French intelligence agencies all saying the evidence pointed towards a misfired Palestinian rocket.

The new agency Associated Press (which has photographers on the ground in Gaza) says its own investigation found that the "most likely scenario" was that it was "a Palestinian rocket that went astray".

There were also wildly varying accounts of the death toll, ranging from claims of 500 fatalities by Hamas, to 100, as claimed by New York Times journalist David Leonhardt (citing US officials).

As well as the 25,000 Euro raised for the Jerusalem diocese since the current hostilities began, the "Shine a Light" advent drive aims to increase this sum in the run-up to Christmas.

A service to promote it is being held on December 4 in St Ann’s Church, Dublin at 6.30pm, followed by "a vigil for peace".

The money will "support our partners in the Anglican Diocese of Jerusalem in their outreach to those impacted by war in the Holy Land" says the church, including the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and the Princess Basma Centre on the Mount of Olives, a centre for children with disabilities.

"Through these and other institutions, the diocese serves all people, regardless of faith or background," said the Church of Ireland in a statement.

"In this dark time in the Holy Land we are asking everyone to ‘Shine a Light for the Diocese of Jerusalem’.

"We join with Anglicans around the world in raising funds to support the work of the diocese in serving those affected by the war.

"In the aftermath of this war, it is expected that there will be much infrastructural need.

"But there will also be need for services like those provided by the Princess Basma Centre which will support newly maimed children and those suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"You can support the appeal by donating to: Diocesan Funds of Dublin and Glendalough No 1 A/C Current Account, Bank of Ireland, 2 COLLEGE GREEN DUBLIN 2 IBAN: IE50 BOFI 9000 1769 3548 78, BIC: BOFIIE2D.