‘Amazing efforts’ made to save Orangeman John Graham who collapsed at Glasgow march

The Orange Order

John Graham, 68, of the Port Glasgow branch of the order, fell ill during Glasgow’s processions last weekend.

Shortly after marching began, police were called to Tradeston Street as he became unwell.

Now District Master Billy Gray has said a “phenomenal effort” was made to try and save him.

The Greenock Telegraph has today reported him as saying: “Such an amazing effort was made to save John’s life on Saturday.

“The police, St John’s Ambulance and paramedics and a passing doctor stopped.

“Workmen also sourced a defibrillator and brought it to us.

“It was heartbreaking to watch, but such a big effort was made to save his life.

“We’re really thankful to everyone who worked to try and save John.”

Grand Orange Lodge Scotland had posted a tribute on its Facebook page, reading: “Jim McHarg Grand Master expresses the condolences of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland to the family and friends of Brother John Graham District Secretary Port Glasgow District LOL 19 who sadly passed away yesterday during the Glasgow procession.”

Ben Lowry