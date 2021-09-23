Devout Christian and ex-DUP councillor Alan Graham says he was “haunted” Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’ as he recalls shoot 10 years on

Alan Graham, a devout Christian and a DUP councillor at the time of the videoshoot in 2011, made the comments to the BBC today, for a piece marking 10 years since the incident took place.

Rihanna famously filmed the video for the song in Northern Ireland, in two key places – the extremely urbanised New Lodge district of north Belfast, and Mr Graham’s field to the west of Bangor.

During the shooting, a vehicle had become stuck, and Mr Graham brought along a tractor to help pull it out.

At that point he realised Rihanna was topless, and so he intervened.

The rest is history; his interaction with the superstar made headlines around the world.

But as he was keen to stress today, it was not a confrontation, and they parted on good terms.

He told Radio Ulster: “It wasn’t a case of being scantily clad - it was a case of part of the clothing being missing altogether, let’s put it that way.

“I spoke first of all to the filming crew and explained to them that this was over.

“And at that stage Rihanna wrapped herself up very nicely and came over and we had a very short conversation but a courteous conversation.”

He added that he was “haunted for a wee while” by the song, and whenever “I heard this music starting up it reminded me of the whole situation”.

You can hear the full interview at this link, roughly 1 hour and 24 minutes in.

