They commemorate the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry biggest is the one organised under the banner of the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee, taking place in Cookstown.

Set to start at noon, it will involve some 42 bands according to the 11/1 form, as part of a marching contingent of some 3,000 people (plus another 2,000 estimated supporters).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It begins at Coagh Street and William Street, proceeding to Loy Street, Church Street, and on to Killymoon Street before heading back via Milburn Street, finishing at East Circular Road.The end time is given as 3pm.

In all there are roughly 40 or so other, much smaller parades taking place - some of them with restrictions imposed.

• One is a march by the Garvetagh Branch of the Michelburne Club, set to take place in Castlederg at 9.15am, beginning in Albert Street, with a return parade is set for 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sole band listed is Castlederg Young Loyalists FB.

The Parades Commission has barred the marchers from Ferguson Crescent, Killeter Road, and Priest's Lane - part of their return route.

Mitchelburne Club banners; the ABOD main Easter Monday march is in Cookstown

• In the capital, the Belfast Walker Club has been banned from the lower Ormeau Road, south Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its march, involving one band, was due to set off from Ballynafeigh Orange Hall and go to Donegall Pass via the Ormeau Road at 9.30am.

They would get a bus to Cookstown for the day, and come back for a return route at 6pm.

The Orange hall is in a generally mixed area known as upper Ormeau, between the Rosetta neighbourhood and the historically loyalist Annadale Flats neighbourhood.

Donegall Pass meanwhile is a largely loyalist community almost exactly a mile away, down the main Ormeau Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to get from one to the other requires crossing the Ormeau Bridge and traversing the lower Ormeau district, a historically nationalist area.

The commission said that taking this route had the "potential for public disorder".

It has banned the marchers from this roughly mile-long stretch.

• Meanwhile a parade in north Belfast from Clifton Street Orange Hall to the city cenotaph by City Hall has had restrictions imposed on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea was to set off at 9am, got to the cenotaph for an act of remembrance, then get the bus to Cookstown.

The five bands listed as being involved are the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band, South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band, Billy Boys Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, and Pride of Knockmore Flute Band.

However, the parade route passes the traditionally nationalist Carrick Hill neighbourhood and St Patrick's Chapel on Donegall Street.

The march has been allowed to proceed, but with only a single drum beat while passing this section, and no supporters lining the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar conditions are in force for a return parade just involving the Billy Boys FB that evening.

• Meanwhile in east Belfast, marchers have been allowed to pass the Short Strand interface where trouble has flared in the past, with the commission warning them only to abide by its usual rules of no provocative behaviour, a prompt start and finish, adequate marshalling, and so on.

It will go from Ballymacarret Orange Hall, past St Matthew's Chapel and on to Middlepath Street and Rotterdam Street from 9am, returning again from 4.30pm.

The only parade notified is Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad