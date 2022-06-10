BBC confirms it is ditching live coverage of the Twelfth of July based on ‘editorial considerations’

The BBC’s own NI News webpage has just stated the following: “In a statement it said it has taken the decision ‘after careful consideration’ and based on editorial considerations.

“The station said the Belfast demonstration will still be covered, including an hour-long programme featuring events at eight locations.”

The BBC’s online archive of Twelfth coverage goes back to 2007.

Past BBC Twelfth coverage

What it shows is that in 2007 and 2008, the coverage amounted to a 30 minute show broadcast at 11am on the Twelfth.

In 2009 this wasincreased to an hour, again starting at 11am.

Then in 2010, 2011 and 2012, it was increased against to be a 75 minute show at 11am each day.

And from 2013 onwards, the BBC broadcast a 75 minute live show from 11am, followed by a 30 minute round-up at roughly 10.30pm that night.

Obviously, due to Covid there was no coverage in 2020, and in 2021 the BBC coverage amounted to a one-hour show, shown at 10.30pm.

Confirmation that the live coverage is ending came just moments after Friday morning’s Nolan Show devoted essentially an entire programme to the issue.

(NOTE: the video footage here is from last month’s vast centenary parade in Belfast).