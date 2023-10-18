The show, which was filmed in July, invited local people to raid their attics and bring along any heirlooms or items that helped tell the story of Londonderry and Strabane down through the years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Londonderry’s fascinating links with World War II will be among the stories and historic artefacts under the spotlight on Sunday as the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow airs an episode filmed during the summer at Ebrington Square.

The show, which was filmed in July of this year, invited local people to raid their attics and bring along any heirlooms or items that helped tell the story of Londonderry and Strabane down through the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenter Fiona Bruce joined the team to shine a light on local history, and particularly Ebrington Square, as part of a series of shows exploring various eras of the City and District’s colourful past. The first of three episodes will now be broadcast on BBC1 at 8pm.

Londonderry's fascinating links with World War II will be among the stories and historic artefacts under the spotlight on Sunday as the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow airs an episode filmed during the summer at Ebrington Square. Pictured are some of the local people who raided their attics to bring along heirlooms and items that helped tell the story of Londonderry and Strabane down through the years

Roadshow fans will be looking forward to finding out more about what the team unearthed during their visit, when the Roadshow experts examined a range of intriguing artefacts brought in by local people.

Looking ahead to the show, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, councillor Patricia Logue said: “I am so looking forward to seeing this episode of the Antiques Roadshow, and finding out what the team discovered during their visit. The show has a bit of a cult following and it will be a great opportunity to tell our story to a new audience, who probably don’t know a lot about the city other than what they have heard about the Troubles or through Derry Girls.

“As one of Ireland’s most historic settlements, Derry has played a pivotal role in shaping the history of this island, but also history on a global level, so there are many chapters of its story that people can relate to. I am so looking forward to watching the show next weekend – don’t forget to set a reminder to tune in.”

Londonderry's fascinating links with World War II will be among the stories and historic artefacts under the spotlight on Sunday as the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow airs an episode filmed during the summer at Ebrington Square. Pictured are some of the local people who raided their attics to bring along heirlooms and items that helped tell the story of Londonderry and Strabane down through the years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit the Antiques Roadshow team linked in with the Tower Museum to assist with researching the show. During initial conversations there were so many potential avenues to explore, it was decided that one episode just wouldn’t do the story justice, as head of culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, explained.

“When we first heard the Antiques Roadshow were coming we were absolutely thrilled as it has such a dedicated following," she added. “When we sat down to discuss aspects of Derry and Strabane’s heritage which we knew would be of interest to the audience, the stories just kept coming - from its dramatic maritime and military history, to the factory girls - and we realised it would be impossible to capture even a fraction in one episode.

"We are delighted that the team decided to take the time to explore further and focus on a number of eras, and with the help of local people uncovered a treasure trove of artefacts to help illustrate those stories. It will be a fascinating journey through the ages, and I can’t wait to tune in.”