'Have A Pew' by Comedy_nose (Public Domain Mark 1.0)

Rev Tim Anderson, who has played a leading role in conservative Anglican group GAFCON in recent years, was reacting to reports in the News Letter about the fact prosecutors in Great Britain now believe it is “no longer appropriate” to quote bits of the Bible aloud.

Rev Anderson (rector of St Elizabeth’s Church in Dundonald, east Belfast) has hit back, describing the Bible as “timeless”, and said it bears a message for “the good of all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was the latest church figure to voice criticism of the CPS since the News Letter first reported on the story a week ago (being virtually the only news outlet in the UK to have done so).

Read those stories here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all began in two years ago, when an evangelist called John Dunn (a former soldier who had had his voicebox removed due to cancer) was preaching on the street in Swindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was alleged to have made threatening comments to a lesbian couple which prosecutors said amounted to harassment. Mr Dunn denied threatening or harassing anyone, but said that he told them: “It says in the Bible that homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God”.

The case against him collapsed when the complainants could not be reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the course of prosecuting him, it emerged that the CPS had made the following claim in a written submission to the defence: “There are references in the bible which are simply no longer appropriate in modern society and which would be deemed offensive if stated in public."

Whilst the CPS covers only England and Wales, as the UK’s biggest prosecution authority its actions can be influential on how prosecutors elsewhere conduct cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Anderson told the News Letter: “This is an overreaction, that ignores the literary nature and purpose of the Bible.

“First, the Bible is a historical document written by over 40 writers and spanning a period of over 1,400 years. Inevitably there will be passages that reflect the language and culture of their day. In this respect the Bible is no different from any other account of history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I suggest that a responsible use and explanation of these passages in public will not harm society but be of benefit.

“Second, the Bible is also a timeless document. There are principles from these historical contexts within Scripture that apply to the good of all cultures and every generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For example, the existence of a good creator God who constantly keeps, sustains and provides for all people regardless of race or creed.

“Third, the Bible, Old and New Testament, is a document with a unifying and transformative purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Far from being threatening or abusive the message of Scripture as a whole points to the goodness and love of God revealed in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and reflected in the life of believers.

“For the CPS to suggest that parts of the Bible should not be read in public is to cut society and culture loose from their spiritual and moral origins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the last week, when similar criticisms were put to the CPS, it said only this: “On the day of the trial the complainants could not be located to provide vital evidence for the prosecution, which resulted in us offering no evidence.

“It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments of the evidence to put our case before the court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad