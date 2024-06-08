Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Harry West, Ulster Minister of Agriculture who, during this week in June 1966, attended the opening of a pig fair organised by Bibby’s at their modern feed mill at Knockmore, Lisburn.

Stating that he was very pleased that the Pig Production Development Committee had given so much thought to encouraging pig recording and to the formulation of a more comprehensive Accredited Pig Herds Scheme, Mr Harry West, Ulster Minister of Agriculture, said, during this week in 1966: “I hope that this new scheme, which my Ministry will be operating, will not only speed up improvement of pigs but will also ensure that every producer in the country will be using improved strains.”

Mr West added: “Future expansion of our pig industry will depend on such strains combining rapid growth, good food conversion and first-class carcase quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the co-operative spirit that exists in the pig industry, Mr West said: “On the marketing side my ministry does the grading while the Pigs Marketing Board and the curers have joined together to form a single bacon selling body – the Ulster Bacon Agency.

The Mayor of Ards Borough Council, Councillor Hamilton McKeag, at the opening of the new Ards Abattoir with Mr Seppo Ikonen (left) and Mr Vilho Heikonenfrom Finland, pictured in May 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“On the production side pig improvement work is directed by the Pig Production Development Committee – a body representative of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the board, the two main breed societies and my ministry.

“It is not an accident that we now have an industry which is worth more than £32 million a year to Northern Ireland farmers.”

Stressing that the fruits of co-operation were increased productivity and better quality, Mr West hoped that one of these advantages would be realised in the latest arrangement between the ministry and the board for passing back details of backfat thickness of individually identified pigs to the producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remarked: “With additional information like this available, the breeder will be better able to attack the weak points in his breeding and rearing programme all the more scientifically.”

Pictured in May 1981 is Mr Mervyn Oswald (on left) production manager of the Ards abattoir, showing a party around at the opening. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Bacon production and supply of the United Kingdom market was controlled by international market – sharing arrangements, but within the share that was supplied from home sources, Northern Ireland producers could aim to increase their own share.

“We already have good quality,” said Mr West, “But we cannot afford to rest on our laurels.

“We are also improving our marketing and salesmanship. Ulster Weeks have done much to create new outlets for Ulster Bacon in Great Britain. We are sending pork to Canada, not making a sale for our pig industry but also earning dollars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the sort of result which we are now beginning to achieve but we must continually seek to provide a higher quality product at the same time trying to increase our own profit and keeping the price to the customer down.”

Pictured in May 1981 are some of those who attended the official opening of the Ards abattoir. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Thanking Messrs Bibby for organising the fair, Mr West said that gatherings such as “this would help to reach these goals”.

In considering the future development of pig farming one was expected an increase in the size of enterprise, and if an increase is to take place the following points require careful consideration, Mr Alex MacNair, of Culham Farms, which ran one of the most extensive pig production units in England, he was purchasing stock from one of the leading breeders in Northern Ireland. Mr MacNair told the conference that Northern Ireland pigs were “among the best in the world”.

He outlined the following points for future development of the pig industry in the province:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad