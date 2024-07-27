Bygones Days: Aberdeen Angus classes held for first time at Limavady Show (1958)
The three main agricultural sections – horses, cattle and sheep – showed an increase in entries, but the total entry – 897 – was down on the 1957 year due to the cancelling of the pig section caused by the prevalence of swine fever.
For the first time, classes for Aberdeen Angus cattle were introduced. A new silver cup was presented by Mr D Hall Christie, DL, for the champion of the class.
Cups and special prizes
Horses Best exhibit in horse classes, got by a registered Clydesdale sire – J C Drennan, DL, Carse Hall, Limavady.
Best gelding of yeld mare (three-years-old and upwards) – John Smith, Glenhall, Coleraine.
Cattle best exhibit in Aberdeen Angus section – Major N F Chance, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham.
Cup for best Shorthorn cow, or cow of Shorthorn type (in calf or in milk) – Mrs F E Young, Aghanloo House, Bellarena.
Best dairy cow in show, any breed (in calf or in milk) – Harold Adams, Loguestown, Portrush.
Best group of three animals (cow, two-year-old and yearling), the property of the same exhibitor – Harold Adams.
Prize for best Shorthorn cow, or cow of Shorthorn type (in calf or in milk) – Mrs Young.
Irish Ayrshire Cattle Society’s prize for best Irish-bred Ayrshire cow (any age), which is not confined – Messrs H Lusby and Sons, Kilfennan, Londonderry.
Silver spoon, presented by the British Friesian Cattle Society for the champion animal in the British Friesian classes – Harold Adams.
BOCM tankard for best Friesian animal of opposite sex to the champion – W A Cochrane. Ballinteer, Coleraine.
Attested Herds’ Association special prizes (for which only members of the association are eligible): Best mature female in British Friesian section – Harold Adams.
Best mature female in Ayrshire section – H Lusby and Sons.
Best mature female in Shorthorn section – Mrs Young.
Northern Ireland British Friesian Breeders’ Club silver medals: Best Friesian cow or heifer – Harold Adams.
Best Friesian bull – W A Cochrane.
Calves, best pail-fed calf (calved 1958) – Alex Keers, Dartries House, Coleraine.
Sheep, best group of three Blackfaced sheep, the property of the same exhibitor – Alexander Gibson, Rathsherry, Broughshane.
Best sheep in Cross-bred classes – James Armstrong, Knockbay, Broughshane.
Best exhibit in Border Leicester section – the Reverend R J McIlmoyle, Dervock.
Best exhibit in Suffolk section – John C McClure, Hillview, Ahoghill.
Cup and prize for best exhibit in Blackfaced section – Alexander Gihson.
Best Cross-bred ewe (Border Leicester cross Blackface) having reared lambs in 1956 (the property of a member of a Young Farmers’ Club) – James Armstrong.
In the bacon carcase competition first, second and third prizes and a cup were awarded to W J Gillespie, Macleary, Coleraine, Messrs Robert Holmes, Ltd, Ballymoney, and Joseph Lyons, Prospect House, Ballyhague, Dervock, tied for fourth place.
Cattle classes
Aberdeen Angus: Cow – 1 and 2, Major N F Chance, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham, 3, John Townley, Termacoy, Carrichu.
Heifer, any age, uncalved – 1, J H McC Jamieson, Ballyheather, Burndennett, 2, J D Moses, Tullymaim, Carrichu, 3, Major N F Chance.
Calves: Pail-fed, calved 1958 – 1, Alex. Keers; 2, J. Boyd Love; 3, Thomas C. M'Cracken, Drumahorgan, Bellarena.
Shorthorns and Shorthorn type: Cow in calf or in milk – 1 and 2, Mrs F E Young, Aghanloo House, Bellarena, 3, W J Jamison, Greysteel, Londonderry.
Heifer, any age – 1 and 2, John W. Brown, Culcrum, Ballymena, 3, Mrs F E Young.
Ayrshires and Ayrshire type: Cow, in calf but not in milk – 1 and 3, H Lusby and Sons, Kilfennan Dairy, Londonderry, 2, Connolly George, Terrydremond, Limavady.
In milk – 1 and 2, H Lusby and Sons, 3, R J Hamilton, Galliagh, Londonderry.
Heifer, in calf or milk, showing not more than four permanent teeth – 1, H Lusby and Sons, 2, R J Hamilton, 3, S Moody, Blakes, Articlave.
Heifer showing not more than two permanent teeth – 1, R J Hamilton, 2 and 3, H Lusby and Sons.
Heifer one year old – 1, H Lusby and Sons, 2 and 3, S Moody.
