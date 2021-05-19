Champion Irish boxer lost ‘hide and seek’ World Championship

Bob Fitzsimmons took the World Championship title from Maher in 95 seconds

I couldn’t restrain my imagination from kitting them out in boxing shorts, and considering the gagging order, their mouthguards were most appropriate too!

My mind’s eye had probably been sharpened by reading an account of the “hide-and-seek” world boxing championship fight of 1898 and of an “Irish giant’s” role in it.

The story also involves two of the most famous figures from the history of the U.S. west: “Judge” Roy Bean, the saloon-keeper/self-styled “law west of the Pecos” and the gunfighter Bat Masterson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Maher. Irish-born World Heavyweight Champion for 102 days

Regular contributor Mitchell Smyth, from Ballycastle, who toured the U.S. west many times as travel editor of the Toronto Star, says he came upon the story when he visited the restored Roy Bean courthouse and saloon in Langtry, Texas, near where the River Pecos enters the Rio Grande.

“I stood on the front porch of the saloon,” he says, “and looked across the Rio to Mexico, and pictured the scene from 21 February 1896 when Langtry was the centre of the sporting world.”

On a sandbar in the river, world heavyweight champion Peter Maher, aged 27, from Tuam, County Galway, faced Bob Fitzsimmons, the contender.

But we’re getting ahead of the story.

Self-styled ‘judge’ Roy Bean

More interesting than the result of the bout was the lead-up to it, an account that has gone down in western lore as the “hide-and-seek” championship.

The story, as Mitchell discovered in the Roy Bean visitor centre, goes something like this:

Peter Maher, after a short boxing career in Ireland, (he fought in Dublin and Belfast) had emigrated to the United States where he quickly made a name for himself, finally winning the heavyweight championship in 1895, aged 26, when he knocked out Steve O’Donnell, who had been coached by the legendary “Gentleman Jim” Corbett.

Immediately, promoters began setting up a fight between the great Bob Fitzsimmons and the man who was now being billed as “the Irish giant” (a bit of a literary licence there: Maher stood half an inch short of six feet.)

El Paso said it would host it and fans and sportswriters descended on the west Texas city in February 1896.

But there was a problem; legislators passed a law banning prize-fighting in the state. Where would the fight take place?

Writers and fans suspected that promoter Dan Stuart was “hiding” the venue to drum up publicity, and the fans were “seeking” it. Somebody called it the “hide-and-seek” prize-fight and the name stuck.

Enter Roy Bean.

The wily old Justice of the Peace (he never was a judge, though his judgments are legendary) cabled Dan Stuart that his town of Langtry (population 250) would be happy to stage the bout and there would, he assured, be no legal problem.

His solution was to hold the fight on a sandbar in the Rio Grande and the spectators could view it from the river bank in front of his saloon.

The sandbar, he said, was in Mexican territory so the Texas Rangers wouldn’t care.

Stuart agreed. The crowd rolled in on the Southern Pacific Railroad from El Paso. They included Bean’s old friend, Bat Masterson, the lawman who had cleaned up Dodge City, Kansas; Bean hired him as head of security.

A couple of days earlier, a group of about 50 Irish roustabouts on the team building a railway spur nearby, came to Langtry to cheer on their homeland hero.

After a saloon brawl, one of the Irishmen was accused of killing a Chinese worker.

Roy Bean took off his barkeep’s apron and declared “Court is open.” He knew that if the navvies didn’t like his verdict they would tear the place apart, and he had a big promotion, the championship fight, coming up.

The “judge” consulted his law book (he only had one!), then announced that although there were many prohibitions against homicide there was no specific ban on killing “a Chinaman.” Case dismissed!

The world heavyweight championship fight lasted 95 seconds. Fitzsimmons won by a knockout. “The Irish giant” had been champion for just 102 days.

Roy Bean cleaned up financially and got his name in newspapers all over the world.

A legend was born.

Bean spun some great yarns for the assembled newsmen, telling them for instance that he had named the town Langtry in honour of his great love (although he had never met her) the Jersey-born actress Lily Langtry, the mistress of the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII. (In fact, a railway engineer gave his name to the town.)

Bean kept up the pretence, naming his saloon/courthouse The Jersey Lilly (though she spelt her name with one ‘l’ in America), whose sign gave equal prominence to beer and justice.

Peter Maher stayed in the fighting game until 1911, when he retired at the age of 42.

His record in America: 177 fights; 142 wins (107 by knockout); 28 losses; six draws and one no-contest. He died aged 71 in 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland. He never returned to his native Ireland. And he never got another shot at the world title.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.