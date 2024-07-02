Countdown is on for decision on massively-controversial loyalist parade in north Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A decision is due tomorrow from the Parades Commission on whether a massively-controversial parade will go ahead.

The planned march is an echo of one which led to a colossal stand-off in the past: the infamous Twaddell dispute.

The controversial bit centres on the Twaddell Roundabout and Ardoyne shops in north Belfast – a flashpoint between loyalist (the former) and republican (the latter) neighbourhoods.

In 2013 a decision was taken allowing three lodges to walk down the Crumlin Road (the main road running between the two neighbourhoods) into the city centre in the morning of the Twelfth... but not letting them back up the road in the evening.

Press Eye - 2013 - Pride of the Ardoyne bandsman at Twaddell encampment

Loyalists decried this as nonsensical and set up an encampment next to the roundabout, followed by loyalist rallies, republican protests, a massive policing deployment, and occasional violence.

It was finally all called off in 2016 when a return parade was allowed back up the road one morning.

But that was only meant to buy breathing space for a bigger deal to be hammered out about parading in the notoriously-divided north of the city.

That never happened, and in frustration an application has been made under the name "Ligoniel Loyal Order" to walk down the Crumlin Road on the morning of the Twelfth, and back up in the evening: the same plan that was banned in 2013.

The marches are slated to involve about 90 participants and one band: The Pride of the Ardoyne, which displays emblems honouring two dead UVF members (William Hanna and Samuel Rockett) and has symbols echoing UVF and YCV-style iconography.

The parade's evening return route is set to be met by a protest (100 strong according to the 11/1) by the Crumlin/Ardoyne Residents Association.

The Parades Commission has also been notified of a parade at 9am on July 13, going from Woodvale Parade to the junction of Woodvale Road and the Crumlin Road, involving the Pride of Ardoyne and 150 participants, lodged under the name "the Ligoniel Lodges Combine".

This is also meant to be met by a similar protest by the residents' group.