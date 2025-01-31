Curling challenge match held at Seaview (1879)
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The News Letter noted: “The ice during the early part of the game was keen and in excellent condition for playing, but towards the close of the match a slight thaw, which had in the meantime taken place, rendered it much more dull, and consequently more difficult to deliver the shots with any degree of accuracy.
“The match was, nevertheless, keenly contested, and with the exception of a short interval for refreshment, was played without cessation, and, at its conclusion, the result was declared in favour of number one rink, which was skipped by Mr George Kidney, VS.”
The rinks wore composed of the following players – Number one rink, George Kidney, VS, skip; John Thompson, David Dunlop, and Alexander Gibb. Number two rink, Alexander MacRae, skip; James A Bruce, John C Hunter, and Thomas Frazer.
The scores at the conclusion of the game, which was played against time, were, for number one rink, 13 shots, and for number two rink 14 shots, “the announcement of which was received with great applause”.
Whilst the challenge match was being played a number of the junior members of the club engaged in practice on the second rink, and were at the conclusion conclusion of the match before referred to joined by the seniors, who instructed them in “the more advanced and abstruse mysteries of the game of curling”.
The News Letter commented: “During the entire day the grounds were thrown open to visitors, who appeared to take a warm interest in this rather novel but decidedly intellectual game.”
The News Letter concluded: “We understand that a Curling Club is being formed at Newtownards, twenty names having been already enrolled on the lists of the honourable secretary (Mr H J Johnston). This will be the second club of curlers in Ireland, the only one at presont being that organised in this town.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.