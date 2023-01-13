De Valera is among those who sympathise after air disaster (1953)

He said: “We are all of us distressed by the Nutt’s Corner Airport disaster, and wish to express our heartfelt sympathy with the relatives of those who have lost their lives and our earnest hope for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.” Lord Brookeborough replied: “Your kind message of sympathy is greatly appreciated.”

Lord Wakehurst, Governor of Northern Ireland, sent the following message to Mr Carter: “My wife and I join with the people of Ulster in sorrow at the tragic accident at Nutt's Corner last night. Our deepest sympathy is with the relatives and friends of those who have lost their lives and we pray that those who were injured may soon be restored to health.”

Lord Brookeborough sent the following telegram to Lord Douglas of Kirtleside, chairman of BEA: “Deeply grieved to learn of the airliner disaster at Belfast airport. My colleagues in the Government of Northern Ireland join me in expressing heartfelt sympathy with the relatives of those who lost their lives and earnestly hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Belfast News Letter - Wednesday January 7 1953

Lord Douglas replied: “I am most grateful to you and the members of the Government of Northern Ireland for your kind thoughts in our tragic accident at Belfast. Your sympathy is greatly appreciated by all concerned.”

In a message to Mr Carter, area manager of BEA, the Lord Mayor (councillor J H Norrit) said: “The Lady Mayoress and I have been deeply grieved to learn of the disastrous accident at Nutt’s Corner last evening and we shall be grateful if you will please convey to all who have been bereaved our deepest sympathy in their tragic loss. It is our earnest wish that those who have been injured may have a rapid and complete recovery.”

