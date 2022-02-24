‘Disappointment’ at lack of focus on Orange tradition in Republic

The annual Orange parade at Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal takes place ahead of the main July demonstrations in Northern Ireland. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Rev Mervyn Gibson said the Irish government’s literature introducing the programme of events – which will reflect on the impact of partition – appears to have completely overlooked the plight of the significant Protestant minority.

A press release accompanying the launch of the programme said it will “remember this complex and still painful period in our history (1912-1922), which recognises the legitimacy of all traditions and values mutual respect and historical authenticity”.

The Grand lodge grand secretary said: “We will study the report and give a considered response in due course, but a cursory reading has proved disappointing as the Orange tradition doesn’t seem to be mentioned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It this programme is about recognising all traditions then it will be sad that one of the significant traditions has been omitted.”

A wide range of events will remember those who lost their lives in the civil war, commemorate the British handover of Dublin Castle and the formation of the Irish Free State and its various institutions. These will include major exhibitions, research bursaries, outreach programmes and television output.

Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said that through the programme of events, “our cultural and educational institutions, and our communities can share in this act of respectful remembrance and commemoration”.

The Decade of Centenaries programme was revealed on the same day the Irish government announced its ‘Shared Island Dialogue on Sport’ designed to “explore areas for enhanced cooperation and connection on the island”.

The sporting initiative “aims to foster constructive and inclusive civic dialogue with all communities and traditions on a shared future on the island, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement”.

Speaking to the News Letter last week Dr Jonathan Mattison, curator and historian at the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast, said a current exhibition “highlights the impact of partition and the creation of the Irish Free State in 1921 on the Southern Orange family” – describing partition as a “major wrench” for Orangemen in what became the Republic of Ireland.

The ‘Resolute People’ exhibition can be viewed at Schomberg House from Monday to Saturday, with entry between 10am and 4pm.