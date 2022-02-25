Republic’s government accused of snubbing Orange tradition with centenaries programme

The annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in Co Donegal. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Ron McDowell said Dublin’s plans to mark its ‘Decade of Centenaries,’ is “telling,” in that no official events focussed on the plight of the Orange or Protestant tradition at the time of partition have been planned.

Mr McDowell, who is the TUV’s candidate in North Belfast, said: “The Decade of Centenaries programme announced by Dublin underscores the fact that for all the talk of a new, progressive Ireland, with room for all views and everyone, the reality is that there is a whole group in Irish society who the Republic give no thought to.

“The total absence of any reference to the Orange tradition in the three documents released by Dublin – which in total run to well over 100 pages – is telling. Nor does the word Protestant appear even once.”

Mr McDowell added: “Yet this was a time of huge challenges for the minority community in the Free State. Many thousands left with the Protestant population declining from around 10% to little more than 2%.

“Long established traditional Orange parades had to stop in the Free State as a community and a tradition were forced underground, sometimes by the threat of violence – an issue which was particularly stark in 1931 where a number of sinister incidents resulted in all Orange parades apart from Rossnowlagh ceasing.”

He went on to say: “Where is the commemoration of the wanton destruction in the 1920s which saw Ireland lose much of its rich architectural heritage at the hands of the IRA?

“Why is there no mention of the Dunmanway Massacre of April 1922 when 13 Protestants were murdered, three of whom where disappeared in a chilling foretaste of what their blood brothers in Provisional movement would do half a century later?

“It is telling that while the Republic is so vocal about the alleged misdeeds of the security forces in Northern Ireland during 30 years of a terrorist campaign they still studiously avoid important issues about their own treatment of a minority community even after a century.”

A press release accompanying the launch of Dublin’s centenary programme said it will “remember this complex and still painful period in our history (1912-1922), which recognises the legitimacy of all traditions and values mutual respect and historical authenticity”.

A wide range of events will remember those who lost their lives in the Civil War, commemorate the British handover of Dublin Castle and the formation of the Irish Free State and its various institutions.

Earlier this week, the Orange Order’s grand secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson said: “We will study the report and give a considered response in due course, but a cursory reading has proved disappointing as the Orange tradition doesn’t seem to be mentioned.”

Speaking to the News Letter last week Dr Jonathan Mattison, curator and historian at the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast, said a current exhibition “highlights the impact of partition and the creation of the Irish Free State in 1921 on the Southern Orange family” – describing partition as a “major wrench” for Orangemen in what became the Republic of Ireland.

A spokeswoman for the Irish department of culture said it was adopting an “inclusive approach” which is “intended to facilitate engagement from all traditions and communities on the island, in accordance with the guiding principles of the Expert Advisory Group”.

“The approach set out in this advice has been well received across all stakeholders, particularly its acknowledgement of the differing perspectives on the centenaries: unionist; nationalist; southern unionist.

“The sensitive, inclusive and respectful approach, which has underpinned our successful commemoration of events to date will again guide our approach to marking the anniversaries still to come.”

The spokeswoman added: “In addition, the Department is supporting local authorities with a sum of €2m to develop appropriate community-led commemorative initiatives and allow for advance planning of commemorative initiatives for 2023.

“The local authorities are key partners, and have had a leading role in driving inclusive, respectful and meaningful community-led commemoration, augmented with appropriate State recognition, support and participation, as appropriate.

“Local authorities have autonomy to determine what’s appropriate for their local area, in light of local history and expertise, and to make decisions concerning initiatives to be supported from their funding allocation once all initiatives are aligned with the principles and guidance of the Expert Advisory Group. Cross-border initiatives are also encouraged as part of this package.”

