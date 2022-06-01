Doug Beattie: Platinum Jubilee is a time to celebrate the reign of an amazing Queen

“The Platinum Jubilee is a time for celebration, to give thanks for the 70 glorious years of selfless service and duty of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

“The Queen embodies all that is great about the United Kingdom. Over the next few days the people of our Nation, and beyond, will give thanks and celebrate her unparalleled devotion to duty and leadership which is admired and looked up to throughout the world.

“The country has seen many profound changes since Her Majesty ascended the throne in 1952, but throughout that time, The Queen has been a constant figurehead, providing a beacon of light and stability in good times and bad.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 28/12/2021 UUP Leader Doug Beattie speaks to the media at Tandragee on Monday, before leading a UUP delegation to Brussels tomorrow to engage with EU officials about the Protocol. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

“It has been wonderful to see so many local school children already participating in the celebrations and the efforts which Principals and Teachers have gone to have been inspirational.

“This weekend, I will join the rest of the people of Northern Ireland who will be celebrating the reign of an amazing Queen and a first ever Platinum Jubilee as we look to the future with pride and confidence.

“God Save The Queen.”