A prominent Orangeman has questioned how Northern Ireland’s leaders can speak of rights and respect when the Drumcree stand-off has been occurring weekly for 26 years.

Nigel Dawson, the Portadown district master, was present on Sunday when the large-scale annual Drumcree parade took place, ending – as always – in the return leg being blocked by police.

He also said that he wants to meet the new Labour Northern Ireland Secretary about the issue.

Mr Dawson was present when the Drumcree dispute flared up in 1995, and when the current stand-off began in 1998.

Pacemaker Press 07-07-2024: The annual Drumcree parade outside Portadown

It was in that year that the parade was permitted to march to Drumcree church for a service but then denied its return march into Portadown, due to the return route passing the nationalist-dominated Garvaghy Road.

Ever since, symbolic small protest parades have been taking place each week at Drumcree church where a small number of marchers walk to the bottom of the road, the police turn them around, and they disperse peacefully.

The only things to have interrupted this ritual since 1998 are foot-and-mouth dissease and Covid.

The annual parade at Drumcree on Sunday

The main annual Drumcree parade is similar to the smaller weekly ones, but attended by far more marchers: they leave the church service, parade to the bottom of the road, and obey the police instructions to stop.

The traditional verbal protest was made, asking the police inspector “to remove themselves and any barrier that may be there and to allow the district to parade back to its dispersal point in Carleton Street”, said Mr Dawson.

In turn, the PSNI issued the traditional response: “Owing to a determination by the Parades Commission, the return route is not possible.”

This was accompanied by a speech from Mr Dawson.

In it, he challenged the Parades Commission to meet with the marchers, and also challenged the First and Deputy First Ministers.

“The very first day they took office they made this great speech about how history, tradition, culture and identity was very important and had to be respected,” said Mr Dawson.

“Our challenge to them was: you've now been in office since that time, and when are you making a public statement about our heritage, culture, tradition, and respect?

“You made this pledge of the steps of Stormont Castle. We now need to see delivery.”

Asked how he would respond to critics who feel after 26 years the time has come to call off the parade, he said: “26 years ago a great wrong was inflicted on Portadown district by the then secretary of state Mo Mowlam, who introduced the Parades Commission.

“We're standing up for our principles and our rights and, I mean, there's no timescale on that.”

He also said that the issue is “a challenge to the new Secretary of State,” Labour's Hilary Benn, since it was one of his predecessors who created the commission.

Mr Dawson added: “The district is very determined and we've shown very steely determination that when you have a principle and a right it's not for sale and you don't walk away from it, and you don't give it up easily.

“That's obviously a decision the district will make every so many years. And at the moment the posaition is really as strong as it was all those years ago.

